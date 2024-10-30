Noida Accident: Major Fire Engulfs Banquet Hall At Night, Killing One Rescue Operation Underway Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Noida Banquet Hall Fire News: A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in Noida Sector 74 early Wednesday. One person died in the accident. The fire tender reached on the spot immediately after receiving the information and doused the fire. A rescue operation is underway, Badan Singh, DCP, told ANI on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Parminder, who used to work as an electrician at the place, reported ANI, citing official. Other people trapped inside the structure were safely evacuated, said Ram Badan Singh.

“We received information about fire at Lotus Grandeur banquet hall in Sector-74 at around 3 am, police reached the spot within 10 minutes. Ten fire tenders reached. It took time to douse the fire as it is a big structure. Rescue operation is going on. An electrician died in the incident,” informs Ram Badan Singh, DCP, Noida. The exact reason of the fire is unknown.



According to the police, the fire erupted around 3:30 am in the“Lotus Grenadier” banquet hall near Sarfabad village under the jurisdiction of Sector-113 police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Rambadan Singh said fire department personnel reached the scene around 3:40 am with five fire engines.

Ten more fire engines were dispatched to contain the blaze after the fire remained out of control. "Several people trapped inside were safely evacuated, but an electrician named Pravendra died in the fire," Singh said.

The banquet hall's interior consisted mainly of wooden structure, which made it more vulnerable in situation like fire outbreak, and worsened the situation on Wednesday, said Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey. The fire was controlled after a three-hour operation, which also included rescue of the people stuck inside the structure.



A similar fire incident was reported at the same banquet hall on November 21 last year.

