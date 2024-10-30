Nipun Goenka Honoured As Visionary Education Leader At The Education World India School Ranking Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 29, 2024: GD Goenka Group is delighted to announce that Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group, has been awarded the prestigious title of Visionary Education Leader at the Education World India School Ranking Awards 2024.



The award ceremony, held in Gurugram, recognised Mr. Goenka\'s exceptional contributions to the education landscape. Under his visionary leadership, GD Goenka Group has consistently set new benchmarks in educational excellence, innovation, and holistic development.



His innovative approach has transformed the educational domain, ensuring that students receive a world-class education that equips them for future challenges and opportunities.

\"This recognition is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our entire community. Together, we aim to foster an environment where every student evolves into a change agent of the future,\'\' said Mr. Goenka.



The recognition further strengthens GD Goenka Group\'s reputation as a leader in the education sector.



About GD Goenka Group:



For almost thirty years, the GD Goenka Group has been a pioneering force, illuminating the educational landscape of India under the visionary and philanthropic guidance of Shri. AK Goenka. Proudly standing as a beacon of educational excellence, our journey began with the establishment of our iconic school in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Since then, our network has expanded to include 120+ preschools and 120+ K12 schools across various states, offering diverse curricula including CBSE, IB, and Cambridge.

