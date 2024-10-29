(MENAFN- 3BL) BETHESDA, Md., October 29, 2024 /3BL/ - WHC (Wildlife Habitat Council) and Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) have released a suite of resources focused on the use of nature-based solutions (NbS) to prevent pollution in the automotive industry. These resources were made possible through funding from the EPA Region 4 Source Reduction Assistance (SRA) Grant Program, which supports pollution prevention across the southeastern region of the U.S.

“The use of NbS is of increasing interest to corporations and these solutions are not only well-suited to prevent pollution, but they also uplift biodiversity and promote community well-being,” said Margaret O'Gorman, President, WHC.“With our partner SP, we are proud to support automakers in their nature-positive journey by offering a host of tools that provide digestible and useful information about NbS.”

Informed by a 2022 workshop with representatives from various automotive manufacturing and supply companies, WHC and SP developed various tools to support the implementation of NbS to address pollution in the auto industry, including:



White paper comprised of real-world case studies illustrates how automakers are utilizing NbS around the world to prevent pollution.

Detailed report examining various NbS by category, including details about the costs, benefits and challenges associated with each solution. Decision tree accompanying the report to assist companies in determining the most effective NbS based on site, pollution prevention needs, budget, operational phase and other factors.

“Companies in the automotive industry are continually seeking new opportunities to improve environmental performance by implementing pollution prevention projects,” said Kellen Mahoney, Director of SP.“We are proud to be able to collaborate with WHC to support automakers and suppliers in their pollution prevention efforts by supplying these easy-to-use resources that can help answer their questions about the emerging area of nature-based solutions.'

The resources produced through this EPA grant are available for free at:

About SP

The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) provides a forum for global automotive manufacturers and their large and small suppliers to work together toward a shared vision of an automotive industry with positive environmental impact. Learn more at .

About WHC

WHC has been working at the nexus of business and biodiversity for 35 years and is the only international NGO focused exclusively on enabling private sector action for nature. WHC builds strategies and frameworks for companies to integrate nature with climate, equity and engagement to support sustainable ecosystems and healthy communities. WHC's corporate members represent some of the leading national and multinational corporations. WHC-certified programs can be found in 19 countries and 48 U.S. states. Learn more at .