Security Tightened Across Delhi Markets, Railway Stations Amid Diwali Rush

The city has already been on a high alert since October 20 when a blast ripped through a wall of CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area.

The blast hurt no one but damaged hoardings of nearby shops and window panes of parked vehicles.

Prominent markets, including Chandni Chowk, Azadpur and Ghazipur, are especially on the radar of the police as many from outside Delhi visit them frequently.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made especially in markets, malls, vital installations and crowded places. Police visibility has been enhanced through intensified patrolling and deployments of extra pickets. All staff are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said.

Loading and unloading will be barred from 12 pm to 8 pm in Sadar Bazar, a major wholesale market.

“All preventive measures are being taken by police staff to ensure smooth festival celebrations,” DCP of north district Raja Banthia said.

Police are also keeping an eye on the movements in border areas.

Southeast DCP Ravi Kumar Singh said foot patrol has been increased across markets.

“We are keeping strict vigil from maachan and morcha, drones have been deployed to keep an eye on the markets. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” DCP Singh said.

A tight vigil is being kept on each railway and metro station and additional force deployment will be made to check any suspicious activities, another officer said.

Patrolling teams consisting of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been directed to immediately inform their seniors if they see any suspicious activities, the officer said.

“Anti-sabotage checks are being conducted regularly along the railway tracks, markets with the help of dog squads and bomb disposal teams,” the person said.

“CCTV cameras are being continuously monitored by the teams and PCRs were asked to be ready for any situation,” the officer added.

New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said the teams are fully prepared to deal with any kind of situation and have undergone many mock drills.

