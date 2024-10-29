Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Size, Share And Forecast 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

A surgeon can use hysteroscopy to examine the interior of the uterus to diagnose and treat abnormal hemorrhaging. Hysteroscopy is primarily utilized to diagnose and treat aberrant uterine bleeding, excessive menstrual bleeding, irregular spotting between periods, and menopausal bleeding. During hysteroscopy, a thin, illuminated instrument called a hysteroscope is inserted into the vagina to inspect the cervix and uterine contents. Using operative hysteroscopy, adhesions, polyps, and fibroids can be removed. Hysteroscopy can be further subdivided into diagnostic hysteroscopy and surgical hysteroscopy. The diagnostic hysteroscopy detects uterine structural abnormalities that may be responsible for abnormal bleeding.

Market Dynamics Increasing Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders Drives the Global Market

The surging prevalence of gynecological disorders, such as abnormal vaginal hemorrhage, uterine fibroids, cervical cancer, ovarian cysts, and endometriosis, drives the market for hysteroscopy procedures . Uterine cancer is one of the most prevalent gynecological conditions worldwide, and its incidence is increasing exponentially. This increase results from the rising prevalence of obesity, which raises the risk of uterine cancer.

Similarly, according to the American Cancer Society, 66,570 new cases of uterine cancer were estimated to be diagnosed in 2021. In 2021, it was predicted that approximately 12,940 women perished from uterine cancer. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of uterine cancer has increased the number of hysteroscopy procedures, accelerating market expansion.

Adoption of Technological Advanced Devices for Hysteroscopy Procedures Creates Tremendous Opportunities

As the number of hysteroscopy procedures increases, introducing innovative products is anticipated to drive demand. Due to technological advances, the development of high-definition miniature hysteroscopes has made hysteroscopy an innovative, safe, and dependable office procedure without compromising optical performance. Recent advances such as bipolar electrosurgery, endometrial ablation devices, morcellators, and tissue retrieval systems have revolutionized this procedure.

Industry players are engaged in intensive R&D to manufacture innovative products. They are making continuous efforts to introduce technologically advanced products to the market. In February 2021, for instance, VirtaMed launched an authorized mixed-reality training platform for hysteroscopy and gynecological laparoscopy. Similarly, Delmont Imaging's iCare includes an imaging solution called Imagine, an advanced hysteroscopy database management application. It facilitates direct iPad Pro monitoring of hysteroscopy examinations over private and secure Wi-Fi. Such developments will likely stimulate product demand, creating market expansion opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global hysteroscopy procedures market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The expansion of the North American market was fueled by the presence of significant market participants, increased product approval and commercialization, and heightened awareness concerning the accessibility of diagnostic tests and treatments. In addition, increasing investments in gynecological system R&D and surging demand for minimally invasive procedures are among the factors fueling market growth in the region. For instance, in August 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Luminelle DTx Hysteroscopy System by UVision360 for both hysteroscopy and cystoscopy. The system enables clinicians to perform hysteroscopic procedures such as biopsies and detect abnormal tissue growth in the office. Therefore, ease of access to healthcare technologies, robust distribution channels, and product innovation-related competition among prominent participants all contribute to market growth in this region.

Key Highlights



The global hysteroscopy procedures market was valued at USD 34 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 7.64 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on end-user, the global hysteroscopy procedures market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.

The hospital segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant global hysteroscopy procedure market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

June 2022 - UroViu Corporation introduced the Hystero-V, a single-use hysteroscope compatible with its Always Ready endoscopy platform. The hydrophilic coating on the 12-Fr, semi-rigid Hystero-V enables delicate insertion and superior visualization for highly effective intrauterine examinations.

November 2022 - India Medtronic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc, introduced the TruClear system, a mechanical hysteroscopic tissue excision system for safely and effectively treating intrauterine abnormalities (IUA).

Segmentation

By End-UserHospitalsClinicsAmbulatory Surgery Centers