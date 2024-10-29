Healthcare2u And Clearwater Benefits Announce Strategic Collaboration To Expand Access To Affordable Healthcare Solutions Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Oct. 29, 2024

Healthcare2U , the nation's fastest-growing direct primary care (DPC) network, along with Clearwater Benefits , a leader in providing forward-thinking employee benefit solutions, announced today a strategic alliance to bring affordable and accessible healthcare to individuals and employers across the country. This relationship brings together Healthcare2U's unique direct primary care model with Clearwater Benefits' focus on providing cost-effective benefit plans to deliver comprehensive ACA-compliant healthcare solutions that minimize the challenges and complexity of traditional insurance costs.

"We are excited to join with Clearwater Benefits to bring accessible, high-quality healthcare solutions nationwide. Together, we aim to make primary care affordable and convenient for all. This collaboration helps shape that commitment," said Andy Bonner, President and CEO at Healthcare2U. "Through our direct primary care model, we're helping to bridge the gap between traditional healthcare and the needs of today's employees and their families, ensuring they have access to personalized care when they need it most."

With this collaboration, individuals and businesses nationwide will have access to Healthcare2U's DPC membership through Clearwater Benefits. The DPC model eliminates the need for copays and offers unlimited access to primary care services with predictable costs. In addition to primary care, members benefit from access to Healthcare2U's nationwide network of providers, including virtual healthcare options, wellness programs, chronic disease management, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with Healthcare2U to help address the critical need for affordable healthcare solutions," said Jason Sherman, CEO of Clearwater Benefits. "This relationship enables us to offer a unique healthcare option to individuals and small businesses, giving them access to high-quality care without the financial strain often associated with traditional insurance."

Healthcare2U's direct primary care model is designed to provide preventive and urgent care services at a fraction of the cost of traditional healthcare. Members have 24/7 access to virtual telehealth services and nationwide same-day or next-day in-person appointments with primary care providers. The venture will enable Clearwater Benefits' clients to enjoy more significant health outcomes, decreased out-of-pocket expenses, and simplified care coordination.

The collaboration will launch immediately to assist health benefits brokers with offering the enhanced ACA-compliant healthcare option this partnership brings to their employer groups.

Healthcare2U members benefit from:



Unlimited nationwide access to in-person primary care visits



Unlimited nationwide same-day urgent care



Unlimited virtual care



Chronic disease management that includes preventative care, early detection of serious health conditions, treatment, and management of 13 of the most prevalent chronic conditions.



Access to Healthcare2U's Private Physician NetworkTM

available in all 50 states



A Patient Advocacy Line (PAL) – comprised of bilingual medical professionals who navigate members through their benefits and even schedule appointments for them



Continuity of care as all appointments are scheduled through Healthcare2U's PAL

Discounts on prescriptions, dental, vision and more!

Clearwater Benefits will integrate Healthcare2U's DPC model into its benefits offerings nationwide. Both companies aim to provide a modern, patient-centered healthcare experience that prioritizes affordability and convenience.

For more information about the partnership and how Healthcare2U and Clearwater Benefits transform healthcare delivery, please visit

and .

About Healthcare2U

Healthcare2U is a membership-based, hybrid direct primary care (DPC) organization that ensures employers of all sizes and structures have nationwide access to affordable, consistent, and quality primary care over 40% below the average cost of traditional DPC practices operating in the market today. Through our proprietary Private Physician Network (PPN)TM, Healthcare2U promotes healthy living by detecting, treating, and managing acute and chronic conditions before the onset of serious illness. Healthcare2U is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and is available nationwide. For more information, visit . Follow us on Twitter @Healthc2U and LinkedIn at Healthcare2U .



About Clearwater Health

Based in Austin, TX, Clearwater Health is a national health benefits platform, offering a full suite of plans for individuals, families and businesses. Clearwater offers traditional plans, as well as innovative offerings such as health sharing, direct primary care and virtual care services, with the ultimate promise of "Better Plans, Better Cost." Clearwater's associated TPA, sales and member support services are consistently 5-star ranked by both members and broker partners.

