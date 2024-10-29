(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc.
(NASDAQ: METC , METCB, "Ramaco" or the "Company") will report third quarter 2024 financial results on
Monday, November 4, 2024
after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at
and through major financial information sites.
At
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
on
Tuesday, November 5, 2024,
Ramaco Resources
will host an investor conference call and webcast where
Randall W. Atkins, Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher L. Blanchard, EVP for Mine Planning & Development, Jeremy R. Sussman, EVP & Chief Financial Officer and Jason T. Fannin, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer will discuss the third quarter 2024 results.
The conference call can be accessed by calling
1-877-317-6789
domestically or 1-412-317-6789
internationally. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting :
.
ABOUT RAMACO RESOURCES
Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one development rare earth and coal mine near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major rare earth deposit of primary magnetic rare earths was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 60 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.
POINT OF CONTACT
INVESTOR RELATIONS: href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#2f464149406f5d4e424e4c40424a5b4c014c4042" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected or 859-244-7455
