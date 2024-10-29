Opentext Recognized As One Of The World's Top Companies For Women By Forbes For The Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company ranks in the top 20% of global companies included on this year's list

Oct. 29, 2024

OpenTextTM

(NASDAQ: OTEX ), (TSX: OTEX) today announced it has been named one of the World's Top Companies for Women 2024 by Forbes . The list, which is generated by Forbes in partnership with Statista, celebrates global companies that support women in the workplace. OpenText, which has been named to the list for the second consecutive year, ranked within the top 20% of global companies.

Companies who received this recognition were evaluated through multiple globally administered independent surveys of approximately 100,000 women. Survey participants were asked questions on a variety of gender-related workplace topics, and additional factors such as public opinion and leadership were also considered in this year's ranking methodology.



"We are honored to be recognized as one of the World's Top Companies for Women," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO of OpenText. "While some corporations are questioning their commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, OpenText is not. Our culture centers on performance, fairness, and being practical. We strive to unlock the voice and potential in each of our employees, in the context of our business, and believe this is essential to be a top innovator and performer."

Through the OpenText Zero-In Initiative, OpenText has declared strong commitments under its Zero Barriers pillar which include a majority ethnically diverse workforce and 50/50 gender parity in key roles by 2030 as well as 40% women in leadership across all management levels by 2030. By leveraging key programs that focus on recruitment and retention strategies, women in leadership, mentorship, and uplifting the company's largest Employee Network Group, Worldwide OpenText Women (WOW), OpenText is making positive progress against these goals. More information on the OpenText Zero-In Initiative is available in the company's annual Corporate Citizenship Report .

"Diversity advances collaboration, drives innovation, and accelerates growth," added Barrenechea. "We are extremely proud of our inclusive and award-winning culture here at OpenText and we will continue to create a work environment where all employees feel valued, and each person can thrive."

Forbes recognition of OpenText as one of the World's Top Companies for Women 2024 is the latest in a series of impressive achievements awarded to the company. Additional recent award wins also include:



Being named one of the World's Top Employers 2024 by Forbes earlier this month for the fifth consecutive year. This award celebrates companies that offer engaging work, opportunities for growth and career advancement, and much more.

Ranking third in our industry category on the inaugural Canada's Most Responsible Companies 2025 ranking , a list generated by Newsweek and Statista which honors organizations for their commitment to climate, social welfare, and a responsible governance. Recognition for the second year in a row as one of the World's Best Companies 2024 by TIME , which identifies top performing companies across three primary dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability.

For more information on how OpenText is fostering an inclusive and award-winning culture, or to get an inside look at life as an OpenText and learn more about current career opportunities visit the newly redesigned OpenText Career page at href="" rel="nofollow" opentex .

About OpenText

OpenTextTM is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at .

