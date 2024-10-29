(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The global

non-ionic surfactants market

size is estimated to grow by USD 4.82 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.1%

during the forecast period. Increasing demand for personal care products

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing demand for bio-based non ionic surfactants . However,

volatility in raw material prices

poses a challenge market players include Acuro Organics Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dow Inc., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Geocon Products, Growtech Agri Science and Research Pvt. Ltd., Hebei Sancolo Chemicals Co., Ltd., Kao Corp., Matangi Industries, Nouryon, Rimpro India, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Starco Arochem Pvt. Ltd., Stockmeier Holding GmbH, and Unicrop Biochem. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Alcohol ethoxylates, Fatty alkanolamide,

Amine derivatives, Glycerol derivatives, and

Others), Application (Industrial, Cosmetics and

personal care, and Agriculture), and Geography

(APAC, North America, Europe, South America,

and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America,

and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Acuro Organics Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA,

Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Clariant

AG, Dow Inc., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG,

Geocon Products, Growtech Agri Science and

Research Pvt. Ltd., Hebei Sancolo Chemicals Co.,

Ltd., Kao Corp., Matangi Industries, Nouryon,

Rimpro India, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Starco

Arochem Pvt. Ltd., Stockmeier Holding GmbH, and

Unicrop Biochem

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The non-ionic surfactants market is experiencing a notable transition towards eco-friendly bio-based alternatives. Bio-surfactants , or biosurfactants, are amphiphilic compounds derived from microorganisms or plants, which reduce surface tension between different phases. Their eco-friendly nature is a significant driver for their increasing demand, as they are biodegradable and exhibit lower toxicity compared to chemically synthesized surfactants. Bio-surfactant production processes, such as bioreactor fermentation or plant extraction, contribute to a lower environmental footprint. Additionally, certain biosurfactants, like saponins, offer pharmacological activities, enhancing their appeal. Structural properties of biosurfactants result in unique self-assembly behaviors, leading to innovative applications and performance benefits. For instance, Integrity BioChem's TegraSurf line of bio-based surfactants, used in industries like energy and agriculture, exemplifies this trend. These products, derived from renewable vegetative materials, aim to reduce production processes' carbon footprint without compromising performance. The global non-ionic surfactants market's shift towards bio-based alternatives is expected to continue due to their environmental benefits, lower toxicity, and multifunctional properties. This trend will positively impact the market during the forecast period.



The Non-Ionic Surfactants market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for low surface tension agents in various industries. These chemical compounds find extensive applications in home care and personal care products, cleaning applications, and detergent formulations. In the home care segment, nonionic surfactants are used in dishwashing liquids , all-purpose cleaners, and laundry detergents. In personal care, they are used in shampoos, body washes, and lotions. Bio-based and green surfactants are trending in the market due to environmental concerns and customer awareness. Sustainable technologies, biotechnology, and multifunctional materials are driving innovation in this space. The home care and industrial cleaning segments dominate the market, but nonionic surfactants also find applications in food additives, emulsifiers, and cosmetics. Raw material prices, hygiene awareness, and government support are key factors influencing the market. Anionic, cationic, amphoteric, and biosurfactants are the major types of surfactants. Technological advancement, eco-friendly technologies, and renewable raw materials are expected to further boost the market growth. Online sales and surface-active agents also find applications in various industries, including agrochemicals, petroleum, dyeing techniques, and wetting agents. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for cleaner products, disinfectants, and anti-bacterial agents.



The non-ionic surfactants market is currently grappling with the challenge of volatile raw material prices, primarily driven by the dependence on petroleum-based inputs such as fatty alcohol ethoxylate, alkyl phenol ethoxylate, and fatty acid alkoxylate. The recent oil prices, with Brent crude reaching USD94 a barrel and WTI crude climbing from USD67 to USD90 a barrel since June 2023, has significantly increased production costs for non-ionic surfactants. This price volatility poses several challenges for manufacturers, including eroding profit margins, potential impact on demand, and complications in financial planning and pricing strategies. Moreover, the reliance on petroleum-based raw materials raises sustainability and environmental concerns. To mitigate these risks, manufacturers may need to explore alternative, more sustainable raw materials and implement effective cost management strategies. The volatility in raw material prices is a critical challenge for the non-ionic surfactants market, requiring strategic planning and potential shifts towards sustainable raw materials to ensure long-term resilience and growth. The Non-Ionic Surfactants market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as home care, industrial cleaning, food additives , emulsifiers, hygiene, cosmetics, agrochemicals, petroleum, and biosurfactants. However, the market faces challenges like environmental concerns, raw material prices, and increasing preference for eco-friendly technologies. Anionic, cationic, amphoteric surfactants, and biosurfactants are popular types, with nonionic surfactants gaining popularity due to their environmental safety and versatility. Key segments include household products, hygiene awareness, food processing, industrial cleaning, agricultural chemicals, oilfield chemicals, and emulsion polymerization. Government support and technological advancement are crucial for market growth. Renewable raw materials and online sales are emerging trends. Challenges include raw material prices, environmental safety, and customer awareness. Applications include surface-active agents, dyeing techniques, wetting agents, dispersants, and anti-bacterial agents. Bio-based products and eco-friendly technologies are future growth areas.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Segment Overview



This non-ionic surfactants market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Alcohol ethoxylates

1.2 Fatty alkanolamide

1.3 Amine derivatives

1.4 Glycerol derivatives 1.5 Others



2.1 Industrial

2.2 Cosmetics and personal care 2.3 Agriculture



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Alcohol ethoxylates-

Alcohol ethoxylates, a significant category of non-ionic surfactants, are derived from natural fats and oils through ethoxylation. These compounds are highly effective in reducing surface tension in liquids, making them essential for cleaning, emulsifying, and dispersing applications. In household cleaning, alcohol ethoxylates are used in detergents, dishwashing liquids, and all-purpose cleaners due to their excellent cleaning properties and skin mildness. Their eco-friendliness, as they are biodegradable and harmless, further boosts their popularity. In personal care, alcohol ethoxylates serve as emulsifiers and conditioning agents in shampoos, shower gels, and creams, providing a soft and smooth feel. For industrial cleaning, they are effective in heavy-duty degreasers, floor cleaners, and metalworking fluids, tackling tough grime. In textiles, they improve fabric quality as wetting agents, emulsifiers, and softeners. In agrochemicals, they enhance pesticide and fertilizer efficacy by improving spreading, wetting, and penetration. The versatility and eco-friendly profile of alcohol ethoxylates make them indispensable across multiple industries, including household and industrial cleaning, personal care, textiles, and agrochemicals. As the demand for green and efficient solutions grows, the alcohol ethoxylates segment is expected to expand, driving market growth and innovation.

Research Analysis

Non-ionic surfactants are a type of chemical compound used to reduce the surface tension between two liquids or between a liquid and a solid. They are widely used in various industries, including home care and personal care, due to their excellent properties such as low surface tension, emulsification, and dispersing abilities. In home care applications, non-ionic surfactants are used in cleaning products, detergents, and disinfectants. In personal care, they are used in personal hygiene products, cosmetics, and toiletries. Non-ionic surfactants are also used in industrial cleaning, lubricants, and food additives. They offer advantages such as being free-rinsing, biodegradable, and having no charge at any pH. With the increasing focus on sustainability and environmental concerns, there is a growing demand for green surfactants and bio-based products. Sustainable technologies and biotechnology are being explored to produce multifunctional materials from renewable resources. Raw material prices and the availability of alternatives, such as anionic, cationic, and amphoteric surfactants, can impact the non-ionic surfactants market. The home care segment is the largest consumer of non-ionic surfactants due to the high demand for cleaner and eco-friendly products. The market for non-ionic surfactants is expected to grow as the demand for sustainable and multifunctional materials continues to increase.

Market Research Overview

Non-ionic surfactants are a type of chemical compound widely used in various industries due to their ability to reduce surface tension and improve the performance of various products. They find extensive applications in home care and personal care industries, including detergents, cleaning agents , and personal hygiene products. In cleaning applications, non-ionic surfactants are used in industrial cleaning, food processing, and agricultural chemicals. They are also used as emulsifiers, wetting agents, dispersants, and anti-bacterial agents in various industries. The market for non-ionic surfactants is driven by the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable technologies, bio-based products, and green surfactants. The increasing awareness of environmental concerns and customer preferences for cleaner and safer products are also fueling the growth of the market. The rising prices of raw materials, such as petroleum, and the availability of renewable raw materials are key factors influencing the market dynamics. Non-ionic surfactants are used in various industries, including cosmetics, food additives, lubricants, and oilfield chemicals. Technological advancements in the production of non-ionic surfactants and the increasing use of biosurfactants are expected to provide new opportunities for market growth. The market is also expected to be driven by government support for the development of sustainable technologies and the growing demand for hygiene awareness in various sectors. Online sales and the increasing use of surface-active agents in dyeing techniques and dispersants are other emerging trends in the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Alcohol Ethoxylates



Fatty Alkanolamide



Amine Derivatives



Glycerol Derivatives

Others

Application



Industrial



Cosmetics And Personal Care

Agriculture

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

