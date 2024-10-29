King Inaugurates Strategic Medical Inventory Warehouse In Zarqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Oct 29 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Tuesday inaugurated the of Health's Strategic Medical Inventory Warehouse in Yajouz area, which aims to bolster the medical stockpile in Jordan for an additional four months.The establishment of the warehouse comes within Jordan's vision to enhance the strategic stockpile of food, medicine, and energy.His Majesty was briefed by Feras Hawari on the importance of the warehouse, which will medicines to sub-warehouses in governorates, hospitals, health directorates and primary healthcare centres.Hawari said the warehouse is the first centralised pharmaceutical warehouse in the public sector and is part of an integrated project to modernize supply chain infrastructure, under which six warehouses in the north, four in the south, and two warehouses in Amman will be modernized.The warehouse was constructed in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and funded by the European Union, with a storage area of 959 square metres, 24 refrigerated trucks, and computerized systems to ensure the control of medical waste.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, European Union Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, and WHO representative in Jordan Jamela Al Raiby attended the inauguration.