Stratacomm Awarded Competitive Re-Compete For NHTSA's National Integrated Communications Support For Consumer Safety Campaigns

Stratacomm was recently awarded a new single IDIQ contract for advertising, marketing and support to continue helping create, run and measure public education campaigns with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The Stratacomm team was selected after a competitive re-compete process with a contract for up to five years and a ceiling amount of nearly $329 million, which includes media buying nationally and in targeted markets.

This award is one of the largest federal contracts for marketing communications services and the largest by dollar value that is set aside for performance by a small business. Stratacomm, an independently owned, fully integrated communications agency, was recently named in a third-party ranking as the fifth largest provider of marketing and communications services to the federal government and the only small business in the top five. Stratacomm's subcontractor partners for this NHTSA contract include Tombras (media buying and creative support), Culture ONE World (multi-cultural marketing), Heart+Mind Strategies (research and insights) and Meraki Communications Group (general audience social content).

"Our team is honored to continue supporting NHTSA to help educate the public and save lives on America's roadways," said Travis Austin, a Stratacomm managing partner. "As driving habits, safety technologies and communication methods are all evolving at incredible rates, we look forward to continuing to

push to the edge with powerful, creative campaigns to engage more people in more ways to save more lives."

"We are proud of our decades of work supporting NHTSA and look forward to continuing to advance the lifesaving mission and making a positive difference in road safety," said

Tombras CEO Alice Mathews.

"We are thrilled to continue the important work of supporting NHTSA and ensuring linguistically and culturally relevant safety messages connect with a broad range of audiences," said Carlos Alcazar, managing partner at Culture ONE World.

"We look forward to building on our earlier consumer research, using fresh insights to further inform communications strategies that motivate safe driving behaviors among targeted audiences," said Mike Dabadie, CEO and managing partner with Heart+Mind Strategies.

"We are excited to join this established team to add our perspectives on empowering and affecting safe driving behaviors," said Meraki Communications group partner Alex Borisov.

The team will support NHTSA with consumer education campaigns focused on a wide portfolio of behavioral issues including impaired and distracted driving, seat belts, child passenger safety, speeding, drowsy driving, motorcycle safety, heatstroke awareness and more. Services to be provided include broadcast and digital creative, media planning and placement, earned media, research, social media, events and project management.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation. Its mission is to save lives, prevent injuries, and reduce economic costs due to road traffic crashes, through education, research, safety standards, and enforcement. More at nhtsa .

Stratacomm is an independently owned integrated communications agency headquartered in Washington, DC, with professionals working across DC and 14 states. Our reputation is built on delivering exceptional client service with measurable results. In our most recent annual survey, 100% of clients report they would hire us again and serve as favorable references. We share values centered on client service, teamwork, innovation, entrepreneurship, DEI+B, learning, ethics and fun. More at stratacomm .

Tombras, a full-service agency based in Knoxville, Tennessee, was named a 2024 AdAge Independent Agency of the Year. More at tombras .

Culture ONE World, based in Washington, DC, is an integrated communications agency that engages with diverse audiences across all content platforms. More at cultureoneworld .

Heart+Mind Strategies, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a research-led consulting firm that specializes in helping clients confidently achieve their goals through a deeper understanding of the rational and emotional components of the decision-making process to influence decisions and drive outcomes. More at heartandmind

Meraki Communications Group is a women-, minority- and veteran-owned integrated marketing and communications agency based in Washington, DC that's driven by a passion to connect with audiences and effect lasting change. More at .

