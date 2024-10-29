Hoag's Muzzy Family Endowed Fellows In Oncoplastic Breast Surgery Lead The Nation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A world leader in breast conservation surgery, Hoag announced it is making a significant contribution to training the next generation of oncoplastic surgeons through the launch of a new Muzzy Family Endowed Fellowship in Oncoplastic Breast Surgery.

This is the first fellowship of its kind in the nation, one that leverages Hoag's position as a "privademic" institution that can push boundaries and elicit meaningful innovation in medicine. In particular, this new fellowship is distinct in its intensity. Fellows who come to Hoag will undergo two years of additional specialized training, led by Dr. Sadia Khan, a former Muzzy Family Endowed Fellow, and Dr. Nirav Savalia.



"We hope this inspires other programs. We want every woman to have access to oncoplastic surgery," said Sadia Khan, D.O., medical director, breast surgical oncology, who co-leads the fellowship with Nirav Savalia, M.D., oncoplastic surgeon at Hoag.

Pioneered by Melvin Silverstein, M.D., the Gross Family Foundation Endowed Chair in Oncoplastic Breast Surgery and former medical director of Hoag Breast Center, oncoplastic breast surgery is a revolutionary approach to breast cancer care that combines oncologic and plastic surgery techniques in one procedure. This allows surgeons to safely remove cancerous tumors while simultaneously reshaping and preserving the breast, minimizing the need for additional surgeries, and enhancing cosmetic outcomes.

Hoag has been at the forefront of this field, having trained 47 breast surgical oncology fellows in a joint program with an academic institution, thanks to the generosity of the Muzzy family. As of 2024, Hoag's oncoplastic breast fellowship is a freestanding program and the only breast surgery fellowship in the country focused exclusively on oncoplastic breast surgery. Deena Hossino, M.D., was the latest Muzzy fellow under the previous fellowship – and is the first fellow under this new program at Hoag.

"Philanthropy at Hoag has been instrumental in supporting the oncoplastic technique," Dr. Khan said. "The Muzzy family's generosity has enabled us to create a unique program where fellows receive the most advanced training."

As the first fellow in this new program, Dr. Hossino will receive extensive hands-on experience, participating in approximately 40 cases per month. This specialized training will position her as one of the most skilled oncoplastic breast surgeons in the country.

"This fellowship is truly transformative for advancing breast cancer care. The opportunity to receive such in-depth training, focusing on both oncologic and reconstructive techniques, is invaluable," said Dr. Hossino. "It is incredibly inspiring to be trained by pioneers in this field, and I look forward to continuing their legacy of providing patients with compassionate, leading-edge breast cancer treatment."



