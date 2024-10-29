(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tanzania Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction in Tanzania is expected to grow by 5.8% in real terms in 2024, supported by investments in the residential, and energy sectors.

According to Tanzania Centre (TIC), 409 investment projects totaling TZS8 trillion ($3.1 billion) were registered from January to June 2024; of the total, 24 are ongoing projects that are slated for expansion and 385 are new projects. A total of TZS3.7 trillion ($1.4 billion) in investment was secured by 196 projects in the manufacturing sector in the first half of 2024, according to data from the TIC.

Significant inflows of capital were also noted in the transportation sector, where 68 projects attracted TZS1.5 trillion ($570.5 million). Other notable sectors that saw inflows of capital included commercial building projects with 45 projects totaling TZS1.3 trillion ($501.9 million), tourism with 40 projects totaling TZS584.8 billion ($225.4 million), energy with seven projects totaling TZS207.5 billion ($80 million), and human resources, health, and education with five projects totaling TZS321.1 billion ($123.8 million).

In June 2024, the Tanzanian government approved its Financial Year (FY) FY2024-25 (July 2024 to June 2025) Budget, which includes an expenditure of TZS49.4 trillion ($18.9 billion); this is 11.2% more than the TZS44.4 trillion ($17.1 billion) budgeted in 2023. The FY2024-25 Budget also focuses on implementing the third Five-Year National Development Plan (FYDPIII, 2021-26), under the theme 'Realising Competitiveness and Industrialization for Human Development'.

Under the FYDPIII, the government intends to enhance key productive infrastructures, comprising railways, roads, water and air transport, coupled with reliable access to energy. Of the total budget, the government allocated TZS34.5 trillion ($13.3 billion) for recurrent expenditure, and TZS14.9 trillion ($5.7 billion) for development projects, focusing mainly on energy and transportation infrastructure.

