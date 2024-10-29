عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Patentplus Inventor Develops Landscaping Cover To Protect Against Frost (PLB-526)


10/29/2024 12:31:25 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to cover plants to keep them warm and prevent them from freezing during cold temperatures," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented The Clint Cover. My design helps prevent extensive frost damage to plants, shrubs, and bushes."

Continue Reading

PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)

The Clint Cover provides an effective way to protect outdoor plants, shrubs, and bushes against frost. In doing so, it would effectively shield plants and shrubs. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also saves time and effort. The invention features an adjustable, durable and reusable design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, etc.

The Clint Cover is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE PatentPlus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN29102024003732001241ID1108829951


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search