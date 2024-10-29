Patentplus Inventor Develops Landscaping Cover To Protect Against Frost (PLB-526)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to cover to keep them warm and prevent them from freezing during cold temperatures," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented The Clint Cover. My design helps prevent extensive frost damage to plants, shrubs, and bushes."

The Clint Cover provides an effective way to protect outdoor plants, shrubs, and bushes against frost. In doing so, it would effectively shield plants and shrubs. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also saves time and effort. The invention features an adjustable, durable and reusable design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, etc.

The Clint Cover is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

