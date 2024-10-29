Patentplus Inventor Develops Landscaping Cover To Protect Against Frost (PLB-526)
Date
10/29/2024 12:31:25 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to cover plants to keep them warm and prevent them from freezing during cold temperatures," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented The Clint Cover. My design helps prevent extensive frost damage to plants, shrubs, and bushes."
Continue Reading
PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)
The Clint Cover provides an effective way to protect outdoor plants, shrubs, and bushes against frost. In doing so, it would effectively shield plants and shrubs. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also saves time and effort. The invention features an adjustable, durable and reusable design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, etc.
The Clint Cover is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .
SOURCE PatentPlus
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN29102024003732001241ID1108829951
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.