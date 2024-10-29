Pharmaceuticals Excipients Market Report 2024-2029 - Growing Demand For Biologics, Biosimilars And Specialty Drugs Presents Opportunities



This report provides a comprehensive summary of pharmaceutical excipients, along with a discussion of the competitive landscape and profiles of key market players that highlight revenues, product portfolios, and recent activities. The report analyzes trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities.

This research study discusses historical, current and potential market size. The report will enable market players and new entrants to make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services. Organizations, distributors and exporters will find useful information about market developments and trends.

The report segments the market by three product types: organic, inorganic or water that meets the standards of the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP). Regional and country-level market analysis is provided for all the major segments.

The market is divided into segments as follows:

By excipient material type:



Organic

Inorganic USP water

By organic type:



Carbohydrates

Petrochemicals

Oleochemicals

Proteins Other organic excipients

By inorganic type:



Calcium salts

Halites

Metal oxides

Silicates Other inorganic excipients

By dosage form:



Solid dosage form

Liquid dosage form

Semisolid dosage form Other dosage forms

By administration route:



Oral

Injectable

Topical Advanced drug delivery

By end user:



Pharmaceutical companies

Contract formulators

Research institutes Other end users

For each area, for the base year of 2023, the analyst identified the current products in the market as well as market drivers; measured the current market size; quantified current company market shares; and made forecasts for 2029.

The report includes:



73 data tables and 33 additional tables

An overview of the global market for excipients in pharmaceuticals industry

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimated figures for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by material, product type, dosage form, route of administration, end user and region

A look at the innovations, technological advances, clinical trials, and recent product launches

Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies

A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the industry

An analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and patents Profiles of the leading players in the excipients in pharmaceuticals market including ADM, BASF, Roquette Freres, Ashland Global, and Croda International.

Key Attributes:

