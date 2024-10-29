Pharmaceuticals Excipients Market Report 2024-2029 - Growing Demand For Biologics, Biosimilars And Specialty Drugs Presents Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Excipients in Pharmaceuticals: Global Markets to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Excipients in Pharmaceuticals market was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.10%.
This report provides a comprehensive summary of pharmaceutical excipients, along with a discussion of the competitive landscape and profiles of key market players that highlight revenues, product portfolios, and recent activities. The report analyzes trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities.
This research study discusses historical, current and potential market size. The report will enable market players and new entrants to make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services. Organizations, distributors and exporters will find useful information about market developments and trends.
The report segments the market by three product types: organic, inorganic or water that meets the standards of the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP). Regional and country-level market analysis is provided for all the major segments.
The market is divided into segments as follows:
By excipient material type:
Organic Inorganic USP water
By organic type:
Carbohydrates Petrochemicals Oleochemicals Proteins Other organic excipients
By inorganic type:
Calcium salts Halites Metal oxides Silicates Other inorganic excipients
By dosage form:
Solid dosage form Liquid dosage form Semisolid dosage form Other dosage forms
By administration route:
Oral Injectable Topical Advanced drug delivery
By end user:
Pharmaceutical companies Contract formulators Research institutes Other end users
For each area, for the base year of 2023, the analyst identified the current products in the market as well as market drivers; measured the current market size; quantified current company market shares; and made forecasts for 2029.
The report includes:
73 data tables and 33 additional tables An overview of the global market for excipients in pharmaceuticals industry Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimated figures for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029 Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by material, product type, dosage form, route of administration, end user and region A look at the innovations, technological advances, clinical trials, and recent product launches Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the industry An analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and patents Profiles of the leading players in the excipients in pharmaceuticals market including ADM, BASF, Roquette Freres, Ashland Global, and Croda International.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 105
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $9.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $12.4 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Role of Excipients in Pharmaceuticals Functions of Excipients
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Consumption Increasing Demand for Functional Excipients Increasing Demand for Novel Excipients Instant Sourcing of Excipients Market Restraints
High Development Costs Lack of Independent Regulatory Body for Novel Excipients Stringent Pharmaceutical Regulations Market Opportunities
Growing Demand for Biologics, Biosimilars and Specialty Drugs Market Challenges
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
3D Printing in Drug Formulations AI in Excipient Selection Novel Excipients Clinical Trials Selected Trials
Chapter 5 Global Market for Pharmaceutical Excipients
Segmentation Breakdown
Market Breakdown by Material Type Organic Excipients Market, by Type Market for Inorganic Excipients, by Type Market for USP Water, by Type Market Breakdown by Dosage Form Market Breakdown by Route of Administration Market Breakdown by End User Market Breakdown by Region Market Breakdown by Product Regional and Country-level Markets for Organic Excipients Regional and Country-level Markets for Inorganic Excipients
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Industry Scenario Company Shares Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Market for Pharmaceutical Excipients: An ESG Perspective
Introduction to ESG Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
ADM Asahi Kasei Corp. Ashland BASF Croda International Evonik Industries Ingredion Kerry Group Roquette Freres
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Excipients in Pharmaceuticals Market
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN29102024004107003653ID1108829945
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.