Venture Medical Announced As The Exclusive US Distributor Of Vendaje AC ®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Venture Medical, LLC has been announced as the exclusive distributor of Vendaje AC®, a wound care product manufactured by BioStem Technologies (OTC: BSEM).

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Venture Medical, LLC, an innovative solutions provider in the U.S. wound care with an extensive wound care-focused team, has been announced as the exclusive distributor of Vendaje AC®, a placental derived advanced wound care product manufactured by BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC: BSEM).John Schroeder, President of Venture Medical, LLC, explained the significance of this action.“With countless graft products available today, we're proud to partner with BioStem Technologies, a company that prioritizes clinical efficacy in everything they do. Vendaje AC®, manufactured using the innovative BioREtain® process, retains the critical elements of placental tissue-structural components, growth factors, and anti-inflammatory cytokines-that are essential for effective wound healing. This breakthrough allows us to offer healthcare providers and Medicare beneficiaries a powerful, reimbursable solution tailored to meet the needs of patients with non-healing wounds. Together, we're bringing a meaningful solution to those who need it most.”Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies Inc., stated “This is a pivotal moment for BioStem Technologies. With nationwide Medicare reimbursement, Vendaje AC® becomes our second product available to patients across all 50 states. The launch of Vendaje AC® underscores our commitment to delivering innovative wound care solutions for patients suffering from chronic, non-healing wounds. We're excited to collaborate with Venture Medical once again, whose partnership was instrumental in the success of AmnioWrap2®. Together, we're expanding access to cutting-edge treatments that make a real difference in patient outcomes.”Mr. Schroeder added,“We are excited to continue building a robust foundation of clinical evidence by collaborating with healthcare providers to showcase their results, including several published retrospective studies, upcoming whitepapers, and formal clinical studies in the coming months. These efforts will help demonstrate the effectiveness and unique benefits of our BioREtain process and its innovative products, such as Vendaje AC®, distinguishing them from other solutions available in the market. We are confident that as more healthcare professionals see the value of our products, we will achieve widespread adoption across the United States. Our commitment to rigorous clinical validation underscores our dedication to advancing patient care and setting new industry standards.”Available through a healthcare provider in all 50 states, Vendaje AC® offers patients who are experiencing non-healing wounds an advanced treatment option that acts as a protective barrier or covering to provide an optimal environment for wound healing and closure.Healthcare providers or patients interested in learning more about Vendaje AC® allografts can visit:About Venture Medical, LLC: Venture Medical is a groundbreaking healthcare services company with a decade-long history of innovation, dedication, and consistent growth in the field of wound care and healing. Over the past 15 years, Venture Medical has expanded its reach across the United States and has grown to become a leading master distributor and reseller and software services provider for manufacturers and end users of biologics, advanced diagnostics, durable medical equipment, and capital goods.For more information, visit venturemedical1 and follow us on LinkedInAbout BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks ("AATB"). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices ("cGTP") and current Good Manufacturing Processes ("cGMP"). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2TM, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company's FDA-registered and AATB-accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Carey Brandenburg

Venture Medical, LLC

+1 800-881-1809

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.