Oracle Health's Clinical AI Agent Helps Doctors Spend More Time With Patients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

World's most advanced AI agent delivers life-changing value for doctors and patients

NASHVILLE,

Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Summit --

Oracle Health

today unveiled a new version of its Clinical AI Agent built entirely upon the world's latest generative AI technology. Formerly known as Oracle Health's Clinical Digital Assistant, this second generation Clinical AI Agent provides a comprehensive set of advanced AI services for medical providers.

The Clinical AI Agent helps improve patient-provider interactions by combining comprehensive clinical intelligence with a multimodal voice user interface to automate and unify a wide range of clinical workflows. The Clinical AI Agent enhances physician productivity by capturing and enriching patient exchanges, improving documentation accuracy, and simplifying clinical decision-making through the power of AI.

For example, instead of spending time navigating through drop-down menus or scrolling through screens to find information, practitioners can access critical elements of a patient's medical history before, during, and after an appointment simply by asking the Clinical AI Agent. Integrated with the Oracle Health's electronic health record, the Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent is designed to provide highly accurate draft notes in multiple languages in just minutes. It also proposes clinical follow-ups, such as lab tests, and referrals for the provider to review and approve, and synchronizes all the information back to patients' individual medical records. The Clinical AI Agent can simultaneously extract relevant data from the patient notes to automate coding, improving accuracy and helping to ensure compliance. In addition, it generates condition-specific medication history and discharge summaries to deliver rapid insights for clinical decision-making.

"Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent exemplifies the ability of Oracle AI to overcome longstanding industry challenges," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "From reducing burnout to enhancing patient satisfaction and improving reimbursement processes, the Clinical AI Agent is changing the lives of practitioners and the patients they serve."

As a cloud solution running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), users benefit from military-grade security1 and continuous innovation, such as the regular addition of new language capabilities. Users are already praising the solution for its life-changing value.

Provider Perspective

"AtlantiCare was one of the first-named innovation partners for Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, offering us a unique opportunity to provide valuable feedback and witness the continuous enhancements," said Michael Charlton, President and CEO, AtlantiCare. "Our physicians have seen improvements in patient engagement and professional satisfaction, thanks to reduced manual documentation. By enhancing visit summaries, we ensure that both clinical and administrative teams are aligned, ultimately improving the patient experience. And adding new language capabilities is already having a positive impact on our Spanish-speaking physicians and patients. This collaboration is a key part of our Vision 2030 strategy, which reimagines healthcare delivery with a focus on patient and community wellness."

On average, AtlantiCare providers are seeing a 41% reduction in total documentation time - saving them 66 minutes per day.2



"The Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent

feedback from our team has been overwhelmingly positive. Our physicians see how it can dramatically improve their quality of life," said Scott Eshowsky, MD, chief medical information officer, Beacon Health System. "For me personally,

it has been wonderful to be able to dedicate more time counseling patients about their diagnoses and treatments, as opposed to focusing so much energy on manual documentation."

"Compared to the previous models of AI documentation I have used, Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent

has been the most reliable and accurate," said Dr. Patricia Notario, pediatrician, Billings Clinic. "I make far less corrections using Oracle. Most importantly, I have been increasingly confident in the Oracle platform because the notes are done almost immediately for my review. I love that now I can use it for Spanish-speaking families. It works just as well as it does in English!"

"I am never going back. Honestly, I am super impressed with how Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent is performing. I can only imagine all the things it's going to do in the future," Dr. Michael Bernard, Internal Medicine, Covenant Health.

"AI is an incredible tool that is at the forefront of healthcare. Using Oracle Health's Clinical AI Agent,

I look forward to the day I no longer have to sit in front of a computer to treat my patient. Instead, I'm able to just have a regular conversation with my patient and talk to them about their health," said Beth Kushner, chief medical information officer, St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center. "Then, afterwards, I can sign my note. Most importantly, by being able to have a person-to-person conversation regarding my patient's health, I'm able to foster a trusting community and hopefully a healthier lifestyle for everyone involved."



To

join

segments of the Oracle Health Summit virtually, visit:

1. Oracle Health's immersive-AI EHR is powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which provides the same military-grade security used to protect the most sensitive data at some of the largest and most sophisticated businesses, national defense agencies, and governments around the world.

2. Oracle compared documentation time across a two-month period of using Oracle Health Clinical AI

Agent vs. Powerchart.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), please visit us at .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED