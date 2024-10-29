Cardinal Peak Partners With Audinate To Expand Dante-Enabled Product Engineering Services With Introduction Of Dante Development Center In Vietnam

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New development center will offer custom Dante development expertise to OEMs and hardware manufacturers, speeding up time to market

PORTLAND, Ore., USA and LAFAYETTE, Colo., USA, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Peak today announced a strategic partnership with Audinate to establish a Dante Development Center in Vietnam. The collaboration will accelerate the integration of Audinate's Dante and solutions for manufacturers through Cardinal Peak's extensive engineering services expertise.

Serving as a hub for manufacturers' research, development and testing of Dante-enabled products, Cardinal Peak's new Dante Development Center fosters a collaborative environment where Dante product engineering services are supported by Audinate, the pioneer in networked AV. By leveraging the innovative capabilities of both organizations, the center will drive the adoption and evolution of new audio/video experiences with Dante-enabled products across diverse markets, ensuring high-fidelity and low-latency solutions for pro audio and video product manufacturers and end-users worldwide.

“Collaborating with Cardinal Peak to establish their development center in Vietnam brings together a wealth of engineering talent and experience building cutting-edge AV networking solutions that benefit customers worldwide,” said Chris Ware, senior vice president of product development at Audinate.“Together, we will accelerate the adoption of Dante technologies and ensure our customers continue to receive the highest quality products and services.”

The specialized service offering includes all aspects of AV product engineering, including the following:



Custom hardware design

Embedded software development

Digital signal processing Cloud services

“Joining forces with Audinate enables us to support the growing community of OEMs and hardware manufacturers leveraging the Dante platform, helping them realize the unique platform's outstanding cost and flexibility advantages,” said Bernard Vachon, Cardinal Peak's co-CEO.“The Dante Development Center in Vietnam is a testament to our combined expertise, commitment to innovation and excellence in the AV industry.”

By establishing a presence in Vietnam, Cardinal Peak also contributes to the growth and development of the local technology sector. The company expects the offshore development center to be fully operational by the end of 2024, with plans for continuous expansion and development in the coming years.

About Audinate Group Limited

Audinate Group Limited (ASX: AD8) has the vision to pioneer the future of AV. Audinate's award-winning Dante AV over IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and is used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analog cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized AV signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products are available from hundreds of leading audio and video partners around the world. The company's ordinary shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code AD8.



Dante and Audinate are registered trademarks of Audinate Holdings Pty Ltd.





About Cardinal Peak

Cardinal Peak develops and operates IoT products on behalf of our clients. From initial minimum viable product design through continuous feature innovation, we help clients with all their IoT product needs so their devices stand out in the market. As a wholly owned subsidiary of the leading global technology and IT services provider FPT Software , we have the talent your unique product requires - more than 100 engineers in Colorado and 30,000 employees worldwide - with proven expertise in consumer electronics, smart home, pro audio and video, automotive and health care.





