Tram Crashes Into Store In Central Oslo, Injures Four

(MENAFN- IANS) Oslo, Oct 29 (IANS) A tram derailed in central Oslo on Tuesday morning, crashing into a store and injuring four people, said local police.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Storgata Street, where the tram collided with an store and significantly damaged the building.

According to the Oslo police, the accident inflicted four wounds, including the tram driver, but no one was seriously injured. There were approximately 20 aboard the tram at the time of the derailment.

The have cordoned off the area and are urging eyewitnesses who have not yet contacted the authorities to come forward, Xinhua news agency reported.

"At this stage, we are working to assess the full extent of the damage, but the impact on the store is substantial," the police said on social media X.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available, said the police.