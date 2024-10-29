Wahyd Expands AI-Powered Logistics Platform to Bangladesh, Transforming Road Freight Operations by Eliminating Empty Miles

(MENAFN- Wahyd Group) Bangladesh – October 29, 2024 – Wahyd, a pioneering force in logistics automation, is excited to announce its expansion into Bangladesh, bringing its patent pending AI-driven to the country’s logistics landscape.



Wahyd is transforming the road freight industry, offering a streamlined and efficient marketplace that connects and empowers carriers and shippers to enhance their operations.



"Our mission is to redefine logistics in Bangladesh with that improves efficiency and drives growth," said Zobair Khandaker, CEO at Wahyd Bangladesh. "Through AI, we’re enabling logistics operations that are more responsive, sustainable, and cost-effective."



Wahyd’s platform integrates real-time data insights and machine learning algorithms to support efficient decision-making, reduce downtime, and offer transparency across the logistics journey.



By providing these tools, Wahyd aims to help businesses in Bangladesh streamline their logistics and achieve a new level of operational excellence.



