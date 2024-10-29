Exprivia Partners With Seceon To Offer Seceon's Cybersecurity Platform And Exprivia Cybersecurity Services Powered By Seceon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading information and communication provider is now offering an AI/ML-powered threat detection and response and services across Italy, Spain and DACH regions.

MILAN and

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Seceon , the pioneer of the first cybersecurity platform that augments and automates security operations

services with an AI/ ML-powered aiSIEM, aiXDR360 platform, announces a partnership with Exprivia as they begin reselling and integrating Seceon for their customers and partners in Italy, Spain, and DACH regions. In addition to offering Seceon's platform, Exprivia is launching a managed security service in their security operations center (SOC) powered by Seceon's platform.

Urbano Ciro Daniele (Exprivia Cybersecurity Leader) with Chandra S. Pandey (Founder and CEO Seceon Inc.) and Peter Christo (SVP -EU Partnership).

De Chirico Antonio (Cybersecurity Operation Leader) with Chandra S. Pandey (Founder and CEO Seceon) with Cybersecurity Solution Architects & Operational Leaders.

Continue Reading

Exprivia has long been a leader in cybersecurity services and research and is recognized around the world for its research including the recent 'Threat Intelligence Report' compiled by Exprivia's Cybersecurity Observatory, which considers 55 open sources, including websites of affected companies, national public interest sites, online press agencies, blogs, and social media.

"Seceon is delighted to have been selected by Exprivia to enable their customers to deploy the leading comprehensive platform that provides cyber threat detection and response capabilities powered by AI/ML. Seceon's platform is widely regarded as a platform that scales a security operations center, empowering security analysts and incident responders to block, stop, and quarantine threats," said Chandra Pandey, Founder and CEO of Seceon, Inc.

Daniele Urbano, of Exprivia's Cybersecurity Unit, said: "Our customers across Europe, whether in Finance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, or beyond, will now benefit from Exprivia's partnership with Seceon to offer and integrate a modern, AI/ML powered comprehensive and automated security operations program. In addition, our security operations center will use Seceon to reduce risks from malware, ransomware, and the numerous other cyber threats that could result in cybersecurity incidents."

Seceon has been growing fast across the UK and EU and is actively blocking attacks and threats from being successful on the cloud, on-premises, networks, endpoints, and IoT/OT environments.



"We work with, security teams and managed security services providers across Europe and customers, and I continue to be amazed by the talent on their teams and the cybersecurity programs they have implemented. I look forward to supporting Exprivia, and their sales and delivery teams as they enable their clients with Seceon's platform powering their security programs," said Peter Christou, SVP - of Strategic Partnerships and Sales, Seceon, Inc.

To inquire about Exprivia cybersecurity solutions and services, visit .

About Seceon

Seceon empowers MSPs and MSSPs to lower cyber threat risks and simplify their security stack. Our AI and ML-powered aiSIEM and aiXDR platform enhances threat detection and response at scale. It provides comprehensive coverage by aggregating telemetry from logs, identity management, networks, endpoints, clouds, and applications, analyzed in real-time with advanced threat intelligence and AI models. Over 620 partners leverage Seceon's platform for efficient, high-margin security services and continuous compliance, serving more than 8,400 clients. For more information, visit

.

About Exprivia Group

Exprivia The Exprivia Group, specializing in Information and Communication Technology, is among the leading players in digital transformation. Backed by a wealth of expertise gained in more than 30 years of constant presence on the national and international market, Exprivia employs about 2,500 people in six countries around the world using a team of experts in different areas of technology and digitization: from Artificial Intelligence to Cybersecurity, Big Data, Cloud, IoT, BPO, Mobile, Networking and Collaboration, entirely presiding over the SAP world. Exprivia supports its clients in the Banking, Finance&Insurance, Aerospace&Defence, Energy&Utilities, Healthcare and Public Sector, Manufacturing&Distribution, and Telco&Media sectors. The group's design capability is enhanced by a strong partner network, proprietary solutions, design, engineering and custom consulting services.

Exprivia provides advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect organizations from digital threats, ensuring data and system security. Exprivia offers a wide range of cybersecurity services, including risk assessments, threat detection, and incident response, tailored to meet industry-specific needs.

Exprivia provides MSSP services by offering continuous monitoring, threat detection, and incident response, leveraging advanced technologies and expert teams to ensure robust cybersecurity for businesses. Their services focus on proactive defense and compliance management.

Seceon Press Contact:

Shikha Pandey

[email protected]

+1 (978)-496-4058

SOURCE Exprivia and Seceon

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED