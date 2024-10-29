Top 10 Pharma Selects Truemed For Advanced Counterfeit Drug Investigations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TrueMed, a leading provider of anti-counterfeiting solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with a Top 10 global company to bolster the integrity of its medications. This strategic collaboration will harness TrueMed's cutting-edge AI to protect patients from the growing threat of counterfeit and illicit medicines, while also enhancing the pharmaceutical company's field authentication and forensic capabilities.

AI-Counterfeit Detection

As counterfeit pharmaceutical volumes rise, and security professionals face increasing challenges in authenticating diverse types of packaging across various field environments, this partnership addresses critical needs. By leveraging TrueMed's AI-powered platform, the pharmaceutical company significantly reduces reaction times during investigations, improves authentication accuracy in the field, and gathers critical forensic intelligence to support enforcement actions.

TrueMed's AI technology uses mobile phone cameras, machine learning, and data analytics to quickly analyze packaging, identifying counterfeit drugs and verifying authenticity in seconds.

Jyrki Berg, CEO of TrueMed, remarks, "This partnership brings real change. By applying our forensic capabilities, we're improving how counterfeit drug analysis is done, helping to make the pharmaceutical supply chain safer and more dependable."

For more information about TrueMed's advanced AI-counterfeit detection solutions, please visit .

About TrueMed

TrueMed is a leading provider of anti-counterfeiting technology solutions. The company's AI-enabled platform uses cutting-edge technology to analyze and identify potential illicit products, allowing companies to quickly and efficiently protect their brands and their customers.

For more information, please visit truemedinc .

Contact: Tuomas Kannas, TrueMed, [email protected] , +358 50 568 0782

