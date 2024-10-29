Cables Materials And Technologies Market Report 2024-2029: Sustainable Manufacturing & Partnerships And Collaborations Bolsters Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wire and Cables: Materials, Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for wire and cable is expected to grow from $254 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $387.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
The Asia-Pacific market for wire and cable is expected to grow from $104.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $170.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. The North American market for wire and cable is expected to grow from $61.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $95.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of global market trends, providing revenue data from 2023, with estimates for 2024 and forecasts through 2028, including projected CAGRs up to 2029. It includes an estimate of the current market size and revenue outlook, alongside market share analyses by voltage, installation type, material, end-use application, and region.
The wire and cable industry is experiencing growth due to infrastructure projects, renewable energy production, and increased use of EVs. The power transmission, infrastructure, telecom, transportation, healthcare and consumer electronics industries, are the primary users of wires and cables.
The report presents facts and figures addressing market dynamics, emerging trends, technological developments, industry regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors. It includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis, an overview of the global supply chain, and SWOT analysis, as well as an overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments with a focus on consumer attitudes, practices of leading companies, and their ESG scores.
Additionally, the report reviews key granted and published patents, providing competitive intelligence insights into company shares, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and venture funding trends. Profiles of leading companies, including Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Prysmian, Amphenol Corp., Nexans, and Southwire Co. LLC, are also covered in detail.
Company Profiles
Amphenol Corp. Belden Inc. British Cables Co. Fujikura Ltd. Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. KEI Industries Ltd. LS Cable & System Ltd. Nexans NKT A/S Prysmian Shenghua Cable Southwire Co. LLC. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. TFKable Waskonig+Walter Kabel-Werk GmbH u. Co. KG
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 158
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $254 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $387.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Market Definitions Factors Affecting the Selection of Wire and Cable Importance of Wire and Cable
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Transition to EVs Renewable Energy Urbanization and Infrastructure Development
Market Restraints
Barriers to Entry Regulatory Hurdles
Opportunities
Sustainable Manufacturing Partnerships and Collaborations
Challenges
Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials Increasing Competition
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Regulatory Bodies Overseeing the Wire and Cable Industry
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
New Technologies SMART Subsea Cables Halogen-free flame retardant (HFFR) Cables Bio-cable Renewable Energy Cables Patent Analysis Patent Analysis by Country of Origin Patent Analysis by Year Patent Analysis by Type Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6 Analysis of the Wire and Cable Supply Chain
Analysis of the Wire and Cable Supply Chain
Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Analysis, by Installation Type
Market Analysis, by Voltage
Low Medium Voltage High Voltage Extra-high Voltage
Market Analysis, by Material Type
Insulation Material Conductor Material
Market Analysis, by End-use Industry
Power Transmission Infrastructure Telecommunications Transportation Consumer Electronics Oil & Gas Other Industries
Geographic Breakdown
Market Analysis, by Region Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany France United Kingdom Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
Leaders by Market Share Strategic Analysis
Chapter 9 Sustainability in the Wire and Cable Industry: An ESG Perspective
ESG in the Wire and Cable Industry ESG Practices in the Wire and Cable Industry Risk, Exposure, and Management Scales Future of ESG: Trends and Opportunities Use of Bio-plastics Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Appendix
Companies Featured
AKSH Optifiber Amphenol Apar Atkore Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co., Ltd. Belden Commscope Cords Cables Corning Inc. Delton Cables El Sewedy Electric Encore Wire Inc. Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Finolex Cables Fujikura Ltd. Havells Hengtong Group Co., Ltd. Hitachi Metals International Wire Group Iusa Wire Jiangsu Etern Co., Ltd. Kei Industries Leoni Leviton Molex Neccon Power And Infra Ltd. Nexans Ningbo Orient Group Okonite Optical Cable Corp. Polycab Wires Prysmian Q-Flex Cables Qingdao Hanhe Cable Group Co., Ltd. Rea Magnet Wire Co. Relemac RPG Cables Saudi Cable Co. Shandong Yanggu Cable Group Co., Ltd. Shanghai Shenghua Cable Group Southwire Co. Sterlite Technologies Sumitomo Electric Industries Superior Essex Surbhi Telelink TE (Formerly Tyco Electronics Ltd.) The Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. The Marmon Group Tianjin Suli Cable Group Co., Ltd. Torrent Power Tpc Wire And Cable Corp. Usha Martin Ltd. W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. Walsin Lihwa Corp. Wuxi Jiangnan Cable Co., Ltd. Xignux S.A. De C.V Yazaki Corp. Zhejiang Wanma Group Co., Ltd. Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co.
