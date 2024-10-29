Cables Materials And Technologies Market Report 2024-2029: Sustainable Manufacturing & Partnerships And Collaborations Bolsters Opportunities

The global for wire and cable is expected to grow from $254 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $387.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.



The Asia-Pacific market for wire and cable is expected to grow from $104.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $170.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. The North American market for wire and cable is expected to grow from $61.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $95.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of global market trends, providing revenue data from 2023, with estimates for 2024 and forecasts through 2028, including projected CAGRs up to 2029. It includes an estimate of the current market size and revenue outlook, alongside market share analyses by voltage, installation type, material, end-use application, and region.

The wire and cable industry is experiencing growth due to infrastructure projects, renewable energy production, and increased use of EVs. The power transmission, infrastructure, telecom, transportation, healthcare and consumer electronics industries, are the primary users of wires and cables.

The report presents facts and figures addressing market dynamics, emerging trends, technological developments, industry regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors. It includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis, an overview of the global supply chain, and SWOT analysis, as well as an overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments with a focus on consumer attitudes, practices of leading companies, and their ESG scores.

Additionally, the report reviews key granted and published patents, providing competitive intelligence insights into company shares, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and venture funding trends. Profiles of leading companies, including Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Prysmian, Amphenol Corp., Nexans, and Southwire Co. LLC, are also covered in detail.

