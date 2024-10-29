Russian Troops Shelled Stanislav In Kherson Region At Night, Two Children Wounded
10/29/2024 7:14:34 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, the Russian army attacked a residential area in the village of Stanislav at night, and two adults and two children were injured in one of the houses.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
“At night, the Russian army attacked a residential area in Stanislav, Kherson region. Two adults and two children were injured in one of the houses due to the“arrival”,” the statement said.
As noted, boys aged 8 and 14 were diagnosed with closed head injuries and multiple injuries. Doctors assess the condition of the children as moderate.
A 44-year-old woman also sustained contusion, a closed head injury, a dislocated shoulder and a leg injury as a result of the enemy shelling. A 51-year-old man sustained blast trauma and contusion.
All the victims are currently in hospitals. They are under medical supervision and receive all the necessary assistance.
As Ukrinform previously reported, two people were killed and 16 others were injured in Kherson region yesterday as a result of Russian strikes.
