ENTSO-E Raises Electricity Export Capacity Limit To Ukraine, Moldova To 2.1GW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) has increased the electricity export capacity limit to Ukraine and Moldova by 400 megawatts to 2.1 gigawatts.

The relevant statement was made by ENTSO-E , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to ENTSO-E, since June 2024, following the destruction of numerous power in Ukraine and the anticipated large electricity deficit during the winter 2024-25, the Transmission System Operators (TSOs) of Continental Europe have evaluated the feasibility to increase the electricity export capacity from the neighburing EU countries to Ukraine and Moldova, while ensuring power system stability and operational security.

The results of the calculations have enabled the TSOs to secure an increase of the export capacity limit to Ukraine and Moldova to 2,100 megawatts during this winter. It represents an increase of 400 megawatts from the previous value.

“The 2.100 MW export capacity limit will apply from 1 December 2024. From March 2025, TSOs will be able to reassess the commercial capacity limit between the EU and Ukraine and Moldova on a monthly basis,” ENTSO-E added.

In this regard, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry mentioned that Ukraine's energy system would be able to receive an additional 250 megawatts in emergency assistance.

“This will increase the resilience of Ukraine's energy system in the face of Russian criminal attacks and infrastructure destruction. I am grateful to European partners, in particular European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, for their consistent stand and effective steps to support our energy system ahead of winter,” Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko noted.

A reminder that Ukrenergo National Power Company gained full membership in the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) on December 14, 2023.

On March 16, 2022, after three weeks being operated in isolated mode, Ukraine's energy system was synchronized with ENTSO-E.

