Pentagon: North Korea dispatches 10,000 troops to Russia to fight in Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Pentagon announced on Monday that North Korea has dispatched approximately 10,000 to eastern Russia, with the intention of deploying them in Ukraine within the next few weeks. Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh stated that reports from the weekend indicate North Korean have begun arriving in western Russia. This troop movement is expected to bolster Russian forces as they prepare for operations near Ukraine.



Singh added that a portion of these North Korean soldiers has already moved closer to Ukraine, raising concerns that Russia plans to utilize them in combat or to support military operations in the Kursk region, which is adjacent to the Ukrainian border. While Singh did not confirm their current presence in Kursk, she suggested that their movement towards that area is likely.



NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte echoed these concerns, confirming earlier on Monday that some North Korean troops are indeed in the Kursk region. He described the deployment as a “dangerous expansion” of the ongoing conflict and interpreted it as a sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s increasing desperation amid the prolonged war. Rutte emphasized the need for both Russia and North Korea to cease these military actions immediately.



The involvement of North Korean forces in the conflict is particularly alarming for the international community, as it signifies a further escalation in the already tense situation. The United States has expressed growing apprehension regarding Russia’s intentions to use North Korean troops to enhance its military capabilities against Ukraine, highlighting the need for vigilance in monitoring these developments.

MENAFN29102024000045015839ID1108828083