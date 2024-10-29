QICDRC Welcomes Delegation From Shanghai Financial Court To Strengthen Judicial Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar International Court and Dispute Centre (QICDRC) welcomed a Chinese judicial delegation, headed by Judge Zhao Hong, President of the Shanghai Court, to its headquarters. The delegation was received by Faisal Rashid Al-Sahouti, CEO of QICDRC, and Abdullatef Al-Mohannadi, Deputy Registrar of QICDRC, along with several other QICDRC employees.

The delegation included esteemed members of the Shanghai Financial Court, including: Judge Zhao Hong, President of the Court, Mr Lyu Nanting, Deputy Director General of the Academic Committee of the Shanghai Law Society; Judge Wang Xin, Chief Judge of the Third Comprehensive Division; Ms Li Bei, Director of the General Office; Judge Xu Wei, Chief Judge of the Case-Filing Division; and Judge Xu Xiaoxiao, Director of the Research Office.

This visit marks a significant step in strengthening judicial cooperation between the two countries, building upon the collaboration established in 2021 under the leadership of the President of Qatar's Supreme Judiciary Court and the President of China's Supreme People's Court; this was followed by a successful visit by the QICDRC to the Shanghai Financial Court towards the end of 2023. The discussions highlighted the crucial exchange of expertise, particularly in litigation alternative dispute resolution and optimizing the use of modern technology in case management to accelerate legal proceedings and ensure swift justice.

During the visit, a formal meeting was held between the delegations, where Faisal Al-Sahouti welcomed the Chinese delegation, and both parties explored opportunities for deepening cooperation and knowledge exchange. The Chinese delegation was provided with an in-depth overview of Qatar's achievements in establishing specialized courts, notably the Investment and Trade Court and QICDRC - the first specialized court in Qatar.

Concluding the visit, Faisal Al-Sahouti emphasized the importance of such engagements in advancing judicial cooperation and sharing best practices, particularly in leveraging technology within the judiciary. He underscored that the digitalization of court processes is now essential for delivering timely justice, enhancing the efficiency of the judicial system, and ultimately improving Qatar's attractiveness as a destination for foreign investment and business growth.