China Opposes US Inclusion Of Chinese Entities On Export Control List

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the US' move of placing some Chinese entities on its export-control "entity list" and "unverified list," noting that China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises.

The spokesperson said that China has taken note of the latest action by the US, which added six Chinese entities to its "entity list" and three to its "unverified list."

Over a long period of time, the US has generalized the concept of national security, abused export control measures, and sanctioned and suppressed enterprises from other countries including China.

The spokesperson said that such actions have seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of these enterprises and undermined the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains, urging the US side should immediately "stop its wrongdoing."

MENAFN29102024000067011011ID1108827626