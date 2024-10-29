US Election: 6 In 10 Indian Americans Back Harris More Young Men Lean Towards Trump, Finds Survey

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election: Indian Americans contimue to support the Party in US Presidential 2024, but their attachment to the party has declined compared to the past, a new survey of Indian American attitudes has found.

The survey said that sixty-one per cent of registered Indian Americans voters plan to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris, while 32 per cent intend to vote for Donald Trump.

At least 47 per cent of respondents in the Indian American Attitude Survey (IAAS) identify as Democrats. This is down from 56 per cent in 2020, when the survey was last conducted. Those identifying as Republicans has remained steady at 21 per cent while those identifying as Independents has increased to 26 per cent, the survey found.

The survey also found that more Indian American men are backing Harris than women.

With 5.2 million people, the Indian Americans are now the second-largest immigrant group in the United States. About 2.6 million members from this politically-significant community are eligible voters in 2024. The significance of the community has increased in US Election 2024 since a candidate of Indian heritage, the Democratic nominee – Kamala Harris is in the fray.

The survey report published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (CEIP) is authored by Sumitra Badrinathan, Devesh Kapur and Milan Vaishnav. The survey was conducted online, in partnership with YouGov, by surveying 714 US Citizen Indian American respondents between September 18 and October 15, 2024.

