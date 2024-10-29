‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ New Trailer Unravels Further Layers Of The OTT Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) A new trailer of the upcoming streaming series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was unveiled on Tuesday. It showcases Samantha and Varun's lead characters as a romantic pair in addition to being fellow agents.

The trailer starts off with Samantha putting on on her daughter's ears, and hiding her in a trunk to keep her safe before she goes on a rampage fighting unidentified assailants who have invaded her house.

It is then revealed that Samantha's character of a former was trained to be a spy by Varun's character who is a stunt artiste. One fine day when Varun pays a visit to Sam's house, they come to blows, and Sam then breaks it to him that he is the father of her daughter.

The new trailer is packed with action, explosions, hand to hand combat, and guns.

The series is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. It also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Kashvi Majmundar.

'Citadel Honey Bunny' is the Indian counterpart of the larger global series 'Citadel' which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead.

Earlier, Samantha had shared in a statement that the series is not gimmicky and full of high-tech gadgets and technology. She said,“The characters are genuinely relatable, ordinary people placed in extraordinary circumstances. That drew me in immediately. I also believe it was a brilliant move to set the show in the nineties”.

The series, produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 7.