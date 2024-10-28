Panasonic Announces 4K Camcorder HC-VX3 And Full-HD 2K Camcorder HC-V900

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to announce two new camcorders, the HC-VX3 with 4K recording capabilities and premium picture quality, and the HC-V900 with 2K recording capabilities and stunning picture quality.
The two models feature superb optical performance such as a wide-angle 25mm in 4K for VX3, and 28.9mm in 2K for both VX3 and V900, 24x optical zoom lens and achieve quick and accurate focusing to enhance the AF function critical in video capture.
Continue Reading
Panasonic has announced two new camcorders, the HC-VX3 with 4K recording capabilities and premium picture quality, and the HC-V900 with 2K recording capabilities and stunning picture quality.
The optical image stabilizer has HYBRID O.I.S., featuring 5-Axis correction with the Ball O.I.S. System
for added smoothness to reduce the blur caused by camera shake during zooming. The Active Contrast optimizes the contrast under minimal lighting conditions, capturing enhanced images with clarity.
To meet the latest standards, both HC-VX3 and HC-V900 come with USB-C terminal, remote control port, and an LCD with higher resolution and electrostatic touchscreen which all improve the operability from the previous models (VX1 and V800 which were released in 2018). Moreover, HC-VX3 is equipped with Timestamp recordability and Audio LINE-IN
which will increase the usage in professional scenarios.
Panasonic continues to offer camcorders to respond to the needs of all users ranging from family users who want to record happy moments in impressive images to video enthusiasts who pursue full-fledged 4K video quality.
Both camcorders will be available for purchase at the end of November 2024 at valued channel partners. The HC-VX3 for $899.99 and the HC-V900 for $699.99.
2024 Camcorders:
HC-VX3
4K Camcorder - An Easy Way to Record Memories and Moments That Last
1. Brilliant 4K Picture Quality
Large 1/2.5–type (1/2.5–inch) sensor
Bright F1.8 lens
24x Optical zoom and flexible angle of view from 25mm* wide-angle
* 35mm camera equivalent. Available only with 4K 25p/24p and FHD 24p mode.
2. Accurately Capture the Moment
4K High-Precision
AF keeps the subject in focus
5-Axis HYBRID
O.I.S.+ and Ball O.I.S. for stable shooting
Bright 3.0-inch touch LCD for easy operation.
3. Shoot in 4K and Edit Later
Edit videos shot in 4K with just the camera without a PC and save them in 2K. The footage can be edited after they are shot by zooming in, correcting camera shake, chasing the main subject, etc.
4. Easy to use
functionalities
Lightweight and compact
Ergonomically designed grip for comfortable shooting.
Wind Shield Zoom Microphone
USB Type-C Terminal
Time Stamp
Audio LINE-IN / Microphone Terminal
Wired Remote Compatible
HC- V900
Full HD Camcorder - Beautiful Moments That Matter, Captured Forever
1. Brilliant Image Quality
Large
1/2.5–type (1/2.5–inch) sensor
Bright F1.8 lens
24x Optical zoom and flexible angle of view from 28.9mm* wide-angle
* 35mm camera equivalent. 60p/50p, 30p/25p: 28.9 – 693.7 mm, 24p: 25 – 600 mm
2. Accurately Capture the Moment
High-Precision
AF keeps the subject in focus
5-Axis HYBRID
O.I.S.+ Ball O.I.S. for stable shooting
Bright 3.0-inch touch LCD for easy operation
3. Easy to use
functionalities
Lightweight and compact
Ergonomically designed grip for comfortable shooting.
Wind Shield Zoom Microphone
USB Type-C Terminal
Wired Remote Compatible
Microphone Terminal
About Panasonic Corporation of North America
Newark, N.J.-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at .
Follow Press Updates for Panasonic LUMIX:
Internet
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok
SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN28102024003732001241ID1108826950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.