25.4%: Manufacturer Longi Sets New World Record For Crystalline Silicon Module Efficiency

CHINA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 23rd, the world's leading solar company company LONGi Green Technology achieved a module efficiency of 25.4% with its independently developed HPBC 2.0 solar cells, setting a new world record for crystalline silicon module efficiency, which was certified by the Fraunhofer-ISE Institute of Solar Cells in Germany.This marks the first time that a Chinese solar technology company has set the world record since 1988, breaking a 36-year monopoly held by overseas photovoltaic brands, which means that Chinese PV brands are about to appear in the overseas authoritative crystalline silicon module efficiency record list for the first time.It is reported that LONGi's record will be included in the international authoritative photovoltaic record list "Martin Green Module Efficiency World Historical Record List" and the United States Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) record list.The module efficiency has reached 25.4%, which is a significant and historic leap compared with the slow improvement in efficiency in the past decade, breaking the benchmark of the world record of 25% for crystalline silicon module efficiency of Martin Green and NREL, and breaking the 24.9% IBC module efficiency created by Maxeon in January this year.Reviewing the more than 30 years of crystalline silicon module efficiency records since 2007, Sunpower created a module efficiency of 20.3% based on IBC technology, XBC technology has broken the world record for 8 consecutive times with its efficient structure and excellent compatibility, almost monopolizing the list of crystalline silicon module efficiency records, demonstrating the unparalleled technological leadership of BC technology.Crystalline silicon module efficiency refers to the ability of solar panels to convert received solar energy into electrical power. Higher efficiency means that the same surface area of solar panels can generate more electricity, which helps reduce installation space, lower system costs, and increase energy output.As the world's leading solar technology company, LONGi has been driven by innovation, leading the global energy revolution by solar cells and modules with high-efficiency, low-cost, and high-reliability. Since its establishment in 2000, with continuous R&D investment and "open" innovation, LONGi's every major technology has become the vane of the photovoltaic industry and continues to create long-term value for global customers. The breaking of the world record for the efficiency of crystalline silicon solar modules is a milestone in the history of the global photovoltaic industry, which not only contribute to the further development of the photovoltaic industry, but also actively contribute to the global energy transition and the realization of carbon neutrality goals.About LONGiFounded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development.

