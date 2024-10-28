R3 Medical Training Now Offering Discounted Online MSK Ultrasound Video Course

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

R3 Medical Training is offering a discounted MSK Ultrasound Training Course. The CME accredited course is now 50 percent off with code 6V6E9JBF.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- R3 Medical Training is now offering a discounted online MSK Ultrasound Training Course. The CME accredited online musculoskeletal ultrasound course is available for fifty percent off by using code 6V6E9JBF.

The Online MSK Diagnostic Video Ultrasound Series goes through six body areas in a comprehensive fashion. This includes hip, knee, shoulder, wrist, ankle and elbow. Learning MSK ultrasound has a significant learning curve and takes repetition. By having unlimited online access to the nineteen videos, providers will be able to continuously review them to master ultrasound skills.

The videos are presented in a picture in picture format, so viewers can see how the probe is situated on the skin and the resulting image. The registered MSK ultrasound trainer, Richard Kates, thoroughly reviews each body area so viewers will know what exactly to look for on a diagnostic scan.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "This course is comprehensive and presents in an engaging format all major joints, and provides step by step methods for evaluating for pathology. With ultrasound needing repetition for mastery, providers can review over and over!"

Currently, R3 Medical Training offers both in-person and the online MSK ultrasound courses . The in-person MSK ultrasound injection courses are also CME accredited, with attendees learning the diagnostic portion and then working with real patients under faculty supervision. Routinely, five star reviews are given for the ultrasound injection course , which occurs over two days.

The MSK ultrasound online training is a fantastic complement to the in-person course. It allows for providers to review ultrasound from anywhere, anytime and obtain CME credits at the same time. The other course offered online by R3 Medical Training is the Regenerative Medicine Training Course. The in-person courses are offered both in Nashville TN and Scottsdale AZ on a monthly basis. Attendees love the hands-on nature of the courses and the fact that each attendee receives a free procedure as well!

To purchase the online MSK Ultrasound Diagnostic Video Course, simply visit for signing up online. The code of 6V6E9JBF is good for 50% off! For more information on attending an in-person course, simply call R3 Medical Training at (888) 998-6343.

