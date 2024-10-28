Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Wi-Fi Router With Battery Backup That Activates During Power Outages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leroy R. of Apollo Beach, FL is the creator of the Wi-Fi Built In Power, a modified router that can operate off a battery in the event of a power outage. A 100-watt battery backup is built into the router to provide up to 12-hours of Wi-Fi availability during short or extended power outages. When the device is plugged into the wall, the backup battery begins to charge. Should the power go out, the device relies on the backup battery to provide connectivity.The router can be comprised of a Wi-Fi 6 Router, dual band, 8-stream, wireless speed up to 3.6Gbps, 2.5G WAN and 4 Gigabit LAN ports for home and gaming. The power station is equipped with a high-power capacity 120Wh 32000mAh durable lithium-ion battery. The router instantly activates its battery-powered Wi-Fi during a power outage for all connected devices to maintain seamless internet access.With increasing reliance on the internet for work, communication, entertainment, and even security systems, devices that maintain internet access during power outages are becoming more attractive, especially in regions prone to power outages or those that have unreliable electricity. For businesses that rely on internet-based point-of-sale systems, customer service platforms, or cloud management systems, maintaining internet access during an outage is critical to avoid operational disruptions.Some routers combine both an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and router in a single device, ensuring continuous power to both the router and any connected modems. These hybrid devices can offer longer runtime and protect against power surges. While there are battery operated devices that can maintain power to the router, these devices often use batteries that are not equipped to handle long hours of functionality. If a power outage occurs for several hours or even days at a time, internet access may not be available. The Wi-Fi Built In Power is innovative and versatile, utilizing high-power capacity lithium batteries to maintain constant power and internet access. This product would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer's product line.Leroy filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Wi-Fi Built In Power product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Wi-Fi Built In Power can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

