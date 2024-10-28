Safety Cloud® Included In Volkswagen Suite Of Safety-Enhancing Vehicle Features

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VW implementing H.E.L.P.® Alerts to notify oncoming when a Volkswagen vehicle is disabled, and also protecting VW motorists with Road Awareness Alerts that give Volkswagen drivers in-dash notifications when approaching disabled vehicles, emergency responders, and other roadway hazards on their drive path.

Chicago, IL, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert announced today that Volkswagen of America, Inc. is launching a suite of safety-enhancing features aimed at improving driver awareness and road safety. These innovations include HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud to send real-time in-dash notifications to help Volkswagen avoid potential hazards on the road ahead, sends digital notifications to warn oncoming vehicles when a Volkswagen vehicle is disabled.

Later this Fall, these features will now be included within Volkswagen's Car-Net Safe & Secure connected vehicle services plan at no additional cost for most model year 2024 and newer Volkswagen vehicles equipped with the proper technology.

Leading the Way in Safer Driving

Road Awareness Alerts – Volkswagen's Road Awareness Alerts warn Volkswagen drivers when approaching certain hazards connected to HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud platform, such as a disabled vehicle, or certain moving hazards such as an emergency responder or wrong-way driver. The alerts appear on the vehicle's center display, helping drivers to avoid potential dangers.

Vehicle H.E.L.P.® – As the first automotive OEM to implement H.E.L.P. (Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol) from HAAS Alert partner Emergency Safety Solutions, Volkswagen is furthering its mission to help improve road safety. This protocol sends digital alerts from disabled Volkswagen vehicles (e.g., flat tires, airbag deployment, out of gas) to Safety Cloud to notify certain oncoming drivers of a disabled vehicle in their direct drive path.

“Volkswagen's ongoing commitment to innovation and safety is at the core of these new features,” said Frank Weith, Director of Engineering Connected Services at Volkswagen Group of America.“By integrating Vehicle H.E.L.P. and Road Awareness Alerts, we're continuing to deliver on our mission to help make roads safer. As the first automaker to adopt H.E.L.P. Digital Alerts, Volkswagen is showcasing the flexibility of our Connectivity Platform in being able to quickly implement new technology with innovative partners.”

Volkswagen is the third automaker to integrate with Safety Cloud. Millions of Stellantis (Jeep®, Dodge, Chrysler, and RAM) vehicles in the U.S. and Canada are protected by Safety Cloud. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz launched its Emergency Vehicle Alert beta feature in September, powered by Safety Cloud. HAAS Alert is also collaborating with other global automotive OEMs, as well as commercial vehicle manufacturers and fleets, to implement Safety Cloud digital alerting across the industry.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform.

