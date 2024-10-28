EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Rail electrification: technotrans supplies efficient inverter cooling for railway tracks

Rail network electrification: technotrans supplies efficient inverter cooling for railway tracks

International Projects: Stationary cooling systems for static frequency converters for AC railway power

Total order volume in the mid-single-digit million range Collaboration has been ongoing for over ten years Sassenberg, Oktober 28, 2024 – Comprehensive thermal management expertise for rail transport: A prominent German provider of mobility solutions with a global presence orders customised cooling systems for converter stations along railway lines in Angermünde, Stralsund, and Prenzlau. At these locations, technotrans installs powerful stationary cooling systems, significantly supporting the electrification of the rail network. Further joint projects are already underway – including in Germany, Australia, Norway, and the USA. These orders encompass a total volume in the mid-single-digit million range. "Thanks to many years of experience, technotrans possesses comprehensive and unique engineering expertise in cooling technology for rail transport. Customised systems and high availability distinguish us," emphasises Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. "The trustful cooperation with our client demonstrates our performance, which we prove anew in every project. Moreover, we are internationally positioned and can offer installation, commissioning, maintenance, and service worldwide from a single source." It has been a long-term collaboration between technotrans and the provider of mobility solutions: In ten years, the partners realised a double-digit number of projects. The majority of these were implemented by technotrans in the past four years, during which the companies intensified their cooperation. Meanwhile, technotrans processes two to three orders per year with a volume in the single-digit million range. Thermal management from technotrans is essential for the functionality of the static frequency converters. These convert the three-phase alternating current from the network into a single-phase alternating current with a changed frequency to feed the overhead line, thus enabling the operation of electrified trains. To precisely regulate the heat generated and ensure constant operating parameters, an efficient cooling solution is necessary. Reliability and availability are crucial factors. For this reason, technotrans developed a powerful cooling solution with high fail-safety – precisely tailored to the requirements of railway traffic. The stationary system uses the ambient air for cooling and operates particularly energy-efficiently thanks to performance-regulated components. "With these projects, we once again make an active contribution to the decarbonisation of public passenger transport. Whether mobile cooling on rail vehicles or stationary in the infrastructure sector: wherever emission-free rail transport operates, technotrans technology is also on board," says Michael Finger. Further information at:

About technotrans SE: technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company's core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the 5 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centers), Healthcare & Analytics, Print and Laser. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,500 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 262.1 million for the 2023 financial year.

