Amir Meets Kuwait's Deputy PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met in his office at the Amiri Diwan, on Monday morning, with First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense, and Minister of Interior of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country to participate in the 15th Milipol Qatar and 2024.

At the outset of the meeting, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior of Kuwait conveyed to HH the Amir the greetings of the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and his wishes to His Highness of good health and happiness and to the people of Qatar further development and prosperity.

For his part, HH the Amir entrusted Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah with his greetings to the Amir of the State of Kuwait and his wishes of good health to him and to the brotherly people of the State of Kuwait enduring progress and growth.

During the meeting, they discussed the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to the prominent developments of shared interest regionally and globally.

MENAFN28102024000067011011ID1108825610