CHITA LIVING Celebrates Modern Luxury Nashville With Chic And Tasteful Furniture At Announcement Event On November 4, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experience the Intersection of Style and Comfort at CHITA LIVING's Exclusive Showcase During Modern Luxury Nashville's Event

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHITA LIVING (“CHITA”), a furniture company offering stylish and comfortable pieces at an affordable price, is proud to participate as a sponsor of Modern Luxury Nashville's Announcement Party on November 4, 2024, at Diamond Creek Farms.

Given Nashville's renowned country heritage, CHITA's booth theme, "Take Me Home," pays homage to this legacy and resonates with the beloved song, Take Me Home, Country Roads. This theme promises a celebration of elegance and comfort, embodying CHITA's design philosophy. Attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to experience CHITA's latest furniture pieces, all crafted to elevate any living space.

“We are thrilled to be part of Modern Luxury Nashville's Announcement Party and to showcase our latest collections,” said Stefano Sette, CHITA LIVING's Brand Ambassador.“Each piece, from the spacious Kenna Modular Sofa to the stylish Jolie Swivel Accent Chair, reflects our dedication to modern design that marries luxury with everyday livability. We believe that every home deserves beautiful, comfortable furniture that tells a story, and we can't wait for guests to experience the warmth and elegance of CHITA LIVING.”

Furniture on display will include:



Grace 2-Seat Modular Sofa : A newly released centerpiece that boasts a sleek silhouette and soft, inviting curves, perfect for both cozy gatherings and stylish entertaining.

Kenna 4-Piece Modular Sofa : This spacious piece offers the ultimate comfort, featuring plush cushioning and a contemporary design that makes it a must-have for any modern home.

Delaney 3-Piece Modular Sofa : A classic choice that combines timeless elegance with modern touches, the Delaney Sofa is designed for those who appreciate both style and durability.

Ambre Swivel Accent Chair : A stylish addition to any living area, the Ambre chair offers a contemporary aesthetic with a comfortable seat, perfect for adding personality to your space.

Jolie Swivel Accent Chair : With its playful swivel feature and chic design, this chair adds a touch of flair while providing the comfort needed for relaxed lounging.

Sienna Braid Chair : This unique accent chair showcases a braided texture that brings an artisanal quality to any room, making it a statement piece for discerning homeowners.

Josie Performance Boucle 4-Piece Modular Sofa : This versatile modular set combines stylish design with practicality, allowing for customizable configurations to suit any space. Teddi Modern Accent Chair : A striking accent chair that blends contemporary design with rich color, offering both comfort and style to elevate your living area.

For more information about CHITA LIVING, visit CHITALIVING.com .

About CHITA LIVING

Bringing two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, CHITA LIVING is a leading provider of stylish and affordable furniture, with pieces suitable for any budget. Offering a wide range of furniture including sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA LIVING uses premium materials to ensure durability and comfort. Their in-house designs ensure originality and unique appeal, resonating with modern homeowners, apartment renters and design enthusiasts. CHITA LIVING is a key player in the home decor market, dedicated to enhancing living spaces with functional and aesthetically pleasing furniture.

Contact Info

Email: ...

Phone number: 1 (877) 389-4648