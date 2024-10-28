Rocket Propulsion Market In 2024 : Competitive Analysis And Industry Forecast At A CAGR Of 5.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global rocket propulsion is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Rocket Propulsion Market by Orbit (LEO and Elliptical, GEO, MEO), by End Use (Civil and Government, Commercial, Military), by Application (Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Global Positioning System (GPS) and Surveillance, Technology Development and Education, Others), by Propulsion (Solid, Liquid, Hybrid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global rocket propulsion industry generated $5.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Download Sample Copy of ReportDrivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesRise in rocket launches by various companies and government organizations, increase in investments in small spacecraft technologies, the mounting demand for alternative fuels for the impulsion of rockets, the development of rocket artillery systems and surge in adoption of such weapons in modern warfare techniques drive the growth of the global rocket propulsion market. However, high initial investments associated with providing satellite launch services hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, adoption of new technologies by market players and institutions presents new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.Based on orbit, the LEO and elliptical segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global rocket propulsion market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the benefits offered by LEO and elliptical-based rockets, such as shorter orbital periods, higher orbital velocities, shorter trips, low cost, and reduced latency. The increased satellite launching activities are also expected to supplement the segmental growth during the forecast period.The commercial segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast periodBased on end use, the commercial segment held the largest market share of two-thirds of the global rocket propulsion market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in deployment of satellites for commercial applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying -The communication segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast periodBased on application, the communication segment held the largest market share of nearly half of the global rocket propulsion market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the high demand for satellite communication systems from various industries and the increase in the installation of satellite connectivity systems by the defense and aviation industry.North America to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing more than two-fifths of the global rocket propulsion market and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Initiatives taken by SpaceX and Amazon to establish a LEO constellation for boosting the U.S. communication network serve as a major accelerator for the segment. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, as the region is one of the prominent geographical regions which is rapidly adopting rocket propulsion systems primarily due to the increase in the number of natural disasters, developments in the agricultural sector, and government investment in the defense sector.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy orbit, the LEO and elliptical segment is projected to dominate the global rocket propulsion market in terms of growth rate.By end use, the commercial segment is projected to dominate the global rocket propulsion market in terms of growth rate.By application, the communication segment is projected to dominate the global rocket propulsion market in terms of growth rate.By propulsion, the liquid segment is projected to dominate the global rocket propulsion market in terms of growth rate.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying -Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents an analytical depiction of the global rocket propulsion market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall rocket propulsion market opportunity are determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global rocket propulsion market with a detailed impact analysis.The current rocket propulsion market are quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.Leading Market PlayersAirbusRocket Lab USABoeing CompanySpacexVirgin GalacticNorthrop GrummanMoog Inc.Safran S.A.Mitsubishi Heavy IndustriesBlue OriginRelated Reports in Aerospace and Defense LinksLow-Cost Carrier MarketUnmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Simulation Market

