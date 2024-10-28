HUAWEI MatePad 12 X is Here with Sleek Design Bold Performance and Revolutionary PaperMatte Display

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Alriyadh, 27 October 2024: HUAWEI has launched the HUAWEI MatePad 12 X in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The exciting new addition to the MatePad Series, HUAWEI MatePad 12 X is a productivity-orientated tablet designed for young and style-conscious users. With its vibrant pastel shades and pearlescent finish, the HUAWEI MatePad 12 X offers a fresh, playful aesthetic for those who embrace the lighter side of life. The X in the HUAWEI MatePad 12 X represents “extreme” and “explore”, the tablet’s theme of exploration, cultivating new talents, and pursuing goals with confidence. With a large display, enhanced performance, and sleek design, it stands out as a top choice for those seeking an advanced, efficient, and inspiring tablet experience.



The HUAWEI MatePad 12 X is now available for pre-order through Huawei’s online store and select retailers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia starting at 199 SAR. To provide a worry-free experience, Huawei is offering the HUAWEI Care+ Service, which can be purchased with the new tablet.







Slim and Durable Design with a Touch of Elegance

The HUAWEI MatePad 12 X features a unique shimmering pearlescent sheen with breathtaking colour-changing effects on its surface. And its captivating Metallic White lustre brings a simple, chic, and modern aesthetic. The aluminium alloy all-metal construction of the body has an integrated seamless design for enhanced strength and durability. But the MatePad 12 X is also lightweight at just 555g and impressively slim at 5.9mm. It boasts a brilliant, shimmering finish that feels great in your hand, making it the perfect gadget for young trendsetters.



Smooth Interactions with 12-inch PaperMatte Display

The HUAWEI MatePad 12 X features an ultra-bright 12-inch PaperMatte Display designed for an exceptional user experience for touch interactions, reading, and writing. The Nanoscale Anti-glare Etching Technology helps reduce glare and makes prolonged screen usage easier on the eyes in addition. The visuals are clear, and the high resolution and vibrant colours of the display are enjoyable. The PaperMatte technology simulates the texture of paper, improving the writing experience by 47% compared to traditional tablets. It uses an ultra-hydrophobic oil-resistant film that resists fingerprints and optimises touch responsiveness, ensuring fluid and comfortable interactions. This means a cleaner screen with less frequent cleaning.



Next-Generation Creative Software for Boundless Expression

The MatePad 12 X comes with HUAWEI Notes, a powerful note-taking application that allows users to easily capture and organise ideas. With the Note Replay feature, users can sync real-time audio with their notes, making it easier to recall and review content effectively. The new Multi-Note and One-Touch Split Screen feature allows users to view and compare multiple notes side by side. HUAWEI Notes also offers a wealth of preset templates, from great-looking notepads to planning templates designed for productivity. It provides users with the tools based on their needs.



With GoPaint, users can unleash their creative potential and experience the joy of creation anytime anywhere. The app includes over 150 professional brushes and features the industry’s first Realistic Textures canvas, where parameters can be customised to create unique masterpieces. The enhanced fluid brushes bring realistic and professional paint brushes available, such as Ink Wash and Oil Painting, bringing realistic painting experiences to users.



The HUAWEI MatePad 12 X combines a sleek, lightweight design with an ultra-bright PaperMatte display, making it the tool for unlocking your potential. Whether you're sketching, taking notes, or multitasking on the go, enjoy limitless possibilities.





MENAFN28102024004993016390ID1108825057