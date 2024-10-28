Russian Forces Cross Canal And Advance In Chasiv Yar British Intel
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have made gains in fierce battles in the town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, a breakthrough they had been unable to achieve since July.
This information was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense on the social Network X , according to Ukrinform.
According to British intelligence, Russian forces have likely crossed the canal in the southern part of Chasiv Yar and approached the outskirts of the Ukrainian-held city.
"In the central part of the canal district, it is likely Russian forces have made limited advance west of the canal into the eastern part of Chasiv Yar," the report stated.
However, intense fighting is highly likely ongoing for control over the central and northern sections of the canal area, and Russian occupation forces are struggling to establish control there.
Since mid-July 2024, Russian forces had been unable to cross the canal due to extensive defensive measures taken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, British intelligence noted.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 27, there were 142 clashes on the front, with the hottest areas remaining in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.
