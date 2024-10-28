Odisha CM Majhi Says His Govt Follows Zero Tolerance Policy Towards Corruption

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 28 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday asserted that his has adopted the policy of 'zero tolerance' towards in the state, adding the government has been taking several steps to strengthen the Vigilance Department.

Addressing the gathering at the state level function on the occasion of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 here on Monday, CM Majhi said: "The conviction rate of Odisha vigilance department is today over 50 per cent while the rate of conviction in Disproportionate Assets related cases is more than 80 per cent. Our government has been taking several steps to strengthen Odisha vigilance by improving technological know-how, infrastructure and human resources.

"Within 140 days of the formation of our government, six chief engineers have been arrested on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to their income. Their assets have been seized, and they have been sent to judicial custody," added CM Majhi.

He noted that another 20 officials of different categories have also been arrested on corruption charges. All this money was collected from the common people.

The Chief Minister also said that eight new Additional Superintendent of Police posts and 24 Deputy SP posts will be created for the Vigilance Department.

These additional posts will play an important role in the investigation and the process of prosecution of corruption cases by the Vigilance Department. This apart, as many as 16 new Sub-Inspectors will be employed in the anti-corruption wing of the state government for investigation.

Besides, the government also approved the appointment of 24 chartered accountants, experts of banking and cybersecurity in the Vigilance Department. As many as 135 motorcycles, 150 desktops/ laptops will be provided for the vigilance.

A state forensic science laboratory will be opened in the vigilance directorate.

CM Majhi noted that the government has started efforts to take the fight against corruption to the grassroots. The district collectors have been given the power to take action against corrupt officials at the district level.

"Our government has been carrying out both top-down and bottom-up approach for the fight against corruption. It is not enough for the fight against corruption to take action against only one or two people," added CM Majhi.

He said that when the campaign against corruption continues without any breaks, the corrupt officials will lose their sleep for fear of jail.

"This will be a deterrent for the corrupt. Our government is taking all necessary steps to reduce the possibility of corruption," noted CM Majhi.

He also added that the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) procedure introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the main weapon against corruption.