Typhoon Trami displaces over 5.7 million people in Philippines as death rate reaches 85

(MENAFN) Typhoon Trami, known locally as Tropical Storm Kristine, has had a devastating impact on the Philippines, displacing and affecting over 5.7 million people, as reported by local on Sunday. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council indicated that more than 5.78 million individuals, equivalent to over 1.41 million families, have been impacted across 8,895 villages. The storm has resulted in significant destruction, prompting the evacuation of approximately 91,189 families to shelters in various evacuation centers, with 158 cities and municipalities declared under a state of emergency.



Tragically, the death toll has climbed to 85, with 33 individuals reported injured and 26 others still unaccounted for. Search and rescue operations are ongoing in multiple areas affected by the storm, as authorities work tirelessly to locate the missing and provide assistance to those in need. The storm has also caused extensive damage to infrastructure, affecting 520 roads and 84 bridges, while approximately 27,640 homes have suffered varying degrees of damage in different regions.



As the country grapples with the aftermath of Typhoon Trami, local authorities have issued warnings about a new tropical storm, Leon, which is currently moving westward over the Philippine Sea at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour (18.6 miles per hour). According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Leon is expected to gradually intensify over the next 24 hours, with predictions indicating it may reach severe tropical storm status by Monday and potentially evolve into a typhoon by Tuesday.



The dual threat of ongoing recovery efforts from Typhoon Trami and the approaching storm Leon underscores the challenges faced by the Philippines in managing natural disasters. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared for further adverse weather conditions as they continue to respond to the crisis at hand.

