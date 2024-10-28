Korean Saas Innovators Set The Stage For Cloud Innovation In The Middle East At 2024 Dubai Showcase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CellKey made waves by reaching the finals of the prestigious Supernova IR Africa Pitching Competition.

ZConverter Cloud's Vice President Scott (Seong-Jun) Byun is presenting on the IR stage.

12 Startups Conclude 4 Days of Cloud Innovation, Offering Exclusive Insights into the Next Big Tech Opportunities in the Region

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Korean SaaS Showcase in Dubai, held as part of the GSMP 2024 program, marked a significant milestone in the growing collaboration between South Korea and the Middle East. From October 13-16, 2024, twelve of South Korea's most cutting-edge SaaS companies presented their trailblazing solutions to an eager audience of investors, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders from across the MENA region. With a combined revenue of $100 million, these Korean startups are driving innovation in the cloud ecosystem and setting the stage for a new era in cloud computing in the Middle East.Held at the Expand North Star Exhibition Area with the exhibitors in the Pavillion and main event at Hall 1, this four-day event served as a dynamic platform for meaningful collaboration, product evaluation, and live demonstrations of AI-powered, and cloud-based solutions. Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and ICT, National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), the 'Korean SaaS Showcase' is a key event under the GSMP 2024 Program. The event not only showcased South Korea's technological prowess but also highlighted the immense potential of the UAE's SaaS market, which is projected to grow at an astonishing CAGR of 27.93% by 2029, reaching a valuation of $30.52 billion.Korean SaaS Innovation Meets Middle Eastern DemandOne of the event's highlights was the participation of companies spanning diverse sectors such as education, cybersecurity, AI, and cloud solutions. Each company demonstrated how its innovations, developed and honed in South Korea's hyper-digitized market, are ready to meet the specific needs of the MENA region.The companies featured at the event represented the forefront of Korean SaaS innovation: CellKey Inc., with its AI-powered precision medicine platform for biomarker and drug discovery; LogiBrothers, offering an AI-driven K-12 CS education platform; Cloudraw, which provides an all-in-one cloud service for infrastructure design and deployment; ZConverter , offering cloud-agnostic disaster recovery and migration solutions; UBICUS, known for its efficient contact center solutions; Osang Technology Co., offering cloud-based franchise management and AI-driven shopping experiences; Cloudike Inc., which provides enterprise-grade cloud storage solutions; EASYCERTI, a personal information management solution certified by Korea's security standards; FLECTORY, specializing in private 5G core networks for AR and VR solutions; SOOSAN INT, known for its web application firewall protecting against malicious activities; Grumatic, offering billing automation for MSPs; and Metabuild, with its real-time traffic control platform using sensor data for smarter traffic management.Attendees had the opportunity to engage in exclusive one-on-one meetings with CEOs and key executives, explore partnerships, and witness live demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies such as AI-driven IT monitoring, blockchain supply chain tracking, and private 5G networks.Innovators to Watch: Startups Shining on the Global StageAmong the standout companies was CellKey Inc., an AI-powered precision medicine platform focused on biomarker and drug discovery using proteomics and glycoproteomics algorithms. During the GSMP event, CellKey made waves by reaching the finals of the prestigious Supernova IR Africa Pitching Competition.Reflecting on their experience, CellKey's CEO Namyong Lee shared, "CellKey attended the Supernova IR competition at the GSMP event in the Middle East to showcase its innovative technology and rub shoulders with other startups that are leading the way on the global stage. The company has been interested in the Middle East market and saw this as an important networking opportunity to raise awareness of CellKey and accelerate its expansion in the region."CellKey's success in reaching the finals highlights the caliber of South Korean startups participating in the event and underscores the opportunities for these innovative companies to grow and expand in new markets, particularly in the MENA region.Additionally, Scott (Seong-Jun) Byun, Vice President of ZConverter Cloud, praised the event's role in helping their company forge strategic partnerships with Middle Eastern partners,"This exhibition emphasizes that ZConverter has been able to substantially help expand business collaboration through strategic partnerships with Middle East partners (CSPs, MSPs, etc.) as another axis of global business expansion." Scott Byun also expressed confidence in expanding the Middle East market by saying, "ZConverter has begun discussions on technology verification for mutual collaboration with the UAE's largest telecommunications and CSP operator as an outcome of this trip and is already working with the government-led CSP of Saudi Arabia before this exhibition."The Future of Cloud Computing in the MENA RegionAs South Korean companies like CellKey, ZConverter, Cloudike and others showcased their proven solutions, the event also demonstrated how the MENA region's ongoing digital transformation offers fertile ground for innovation in cloud computing. From smart traffic management systems to disaster recovery solutions, the offerings presented at the Korean SaaS Showcase align perfectly with the MENA region's strategic goals of becoming a global leader in technology and cloud infrastructure.As the MENA region embraces digital transformation, South Korean SaaS companies will continue to play a pivotal role in driving this change. The success of the GSMP event in Dubai is a testament to the power of international collaboration, and the relationships built here will fuel future innovation and growth in the cloud ecosystem.About the Organizers:Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT):The Ministry of Science and ICT, part of the Government of South Korea, is committed to fostering innovation throughout society. It creates an environment conducive to bold and autonomous research while securing key technologies and growth engines. The ministry also aims to converge science and technology with ICT to drive advancement across industries.National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA):NIPA is a government-established agency dedicated to enhancing the competitiveness of Korea's ICT industry and contributing to economic growth. The agency's key activities include policy research, industry foundation building, human resource development, market vitalization, and support for international expansion in the ICT sector. Through these efforts, NIPA creates a sustainable environment for ICT industry development and plays a crucial role in promoting industrial technology advancement.

Kwon Nam

beSUCCESS

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.