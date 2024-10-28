China provides 100 percent duty-free access to Afghanistan imports

(MENAFN) On Friday, China confirmed a major trade concession for Afghanistan, announcing that Afghan imports will now enjoy 100 percent duty-free access to Chinese markets. This move, reported by Chinese state media, aims to boost trade cooperation between the two nations, with China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian highlighting that this measure is intended to foster “mutual benefits” in the bilateral trade relationship. The new arrangement follows remarks from China’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Zhao Xing, who stated that Beijing will extend zero-tariff treatment across all Afghan export categories.



This confirmation came after a meeting between Ambassador Zhao and Afghanistan’s interim Deputy Prime Minister, Maulavi Mohammed Abdul Kabir, where both parties expressed optimism for deepening trade and cooperation. The meeting also involved discussions about bolstering Afghanistan’s export capacity to China, which has seen an 11.5 percent rise this year, as noted by Ambassador Zhao in a statement on the social media platform X. Kabir’s office reported that Afghan exports to China are expected to become completely tax-free by December, enhancing economic ties and potentially spurring growth in Afghanistan’s export industries.



Ambassador Zhao also revealed plans to establish a new economic corridor between Afghanistan, China, and Tajikistan, further integrating Afghanistan into regional trade networks. Preparations for a three-way meeting involving the three countries are already “underway,” with efforts focused on opening the Wakhan Corridor, a strategic passage in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province that connects to China’s Xinjiang region. If activated, this corridor would provide Afghanistan with a critical trade link to one of the world's largest economies, enhancing its accessibility to Asian markets and supporting infrastructure development.



In recent years, Afghanistan has taken steps to link its economy more closely with China through large-scale initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Last year, Afghanistan announced its participation in CPEC, a project set to boost its trade and investment landscape by enhancing infrastructure in sectors like energy and railways. Although China does not formally recognize the Taliban-led interim government, diplomatic gestures, including President Xi Jinping’s acceptance of credentials from Afghan Ambassador Mawlawi Asadullah Bilal Karimi, indicate China’s willingness to engage Afghanistan through pragmatic economic cooperation.

