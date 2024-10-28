$550+ Billion Commodity Plastics Markets - Global Forecasts From 2024 To 2029: Polyethylene (PE) Is The Primary Driving Segment Behind The Growth

This is due to anticipated growth in the consumer goods and packaging industry's utilization of PE and PVC, readily available sources, low processing costs, and its ability to be molded into different shapes while being colorless. Additionally, standard plastics have recently been relieving industries of the metal required for important components with higher tensile strength, lower cost, greater accessibility, and ease of processing.

GLOBAL COMMODITY PLASTICS MARKET TRENDS:

With an increase in disposable income, particularly in developing countries, combined with rapid urbanization and the growing use of e-commerce, the demand for consumer goods has grown, boosting the commodity plastics market. In line with this, e-commerce is experiencing growth in India owing to factors such as consumer mobile internet use, growing affluence, and affordable data tariffs, which are fuelling the growth of e-retail. India is the second-largest internet market in the world, with roughly 950 million users and 131.16 lakh Cr UPI transactions in FY 2023-2024.

GLOBAL COMMODITY PLASTICS MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK:

Asia Pacific's commodity plastics market is anticipated to grow significantly.

The APAC region holds a significant share of the global market of the commodity plastics. This market is expected to grow due to an increase in population and demand for packaging materials, especially in the pharmaceutical sector. The India Packaging Market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7% from 2020 to 2025, reaching a value of $ 204.81 billion.

The flattened cans, printed sheets and components, lug caps, crown cork, plastic film laminates, craft paper, paper board, and packaging machinery are some of the products that have made the Indian packaging sector known. Nonetheless, tinplate, coating and lining compounds, and other products are among the imports.

In addition, over the past 30 years, China's pharmaceutical manufacturing industry has grown rapidly, but the country's medical regulatory system has not kept up with this fast expansion. China has acknowledged this and is now placing a strong emphasis on bolstering that framework in terms of rule-making and staff additions.

Key Attributes:

