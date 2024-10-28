Air Fryer Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Global Market Forecast To Reach USD 2.07 Billion In 2030, Registering At A Projected CAGR Of 7.9% During 2024-2030
Date
10/28/2024 5:16:17 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Fryer market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Device, Capacity, Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global air fryer market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.07 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030.
Based on device, the automatic device segment dominated the air fryer market with a revenue share of 58.4% in 2023. Automatic air fryers display the data on the screen, making it easier to control the temperature and time of frying. The manual device segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Manual air fryers are cheaper than automatic air fryers, making them easily accessible to many people
The offline distribution channel segment dominated the air fryer market with a revenue share of 73.1% in 2023. High product visibility and increasing number of retailer stores, such as Walmart, in developing countries including India and China, is the main factor driving the growth of this segment. The online distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising popularity of e-commerce retailers, such as Amazon, is the key factor boosting the product sales through online channels.
Moreover, most of the prominent companies have their own websites, which also contributes to the segment growth. The North American air fryer market will retain its dominant position throughout the forecast years owing to increasing health consciousness and resultant demand for air fryers.
Air Fryer Market Report Highlights
North America is anticipated to be the largest regional market owing to high product demand as a result of rising health consciousness The offline distribution channel segment dominated the air fryer market with a revenue share of 73.1% in 2023. The residential application segment dominated the air fryer market with a revenue share of 67.2% in 2023. The residential segments have started using air fryers since it is more efficient in preparing healthier food than deep frying.
The leading players in the Air Fryer market include:
Koninklijke Philips SharkNinja Operating Cuisinart. BLACK + DECKER Dash Breville Site. Havells India TTK Prestige Corelle Brands Tefal
Why should you buy this report?
Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments. Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide. Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.
This report addresses:
Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030 Growth opportunities and trend analyses Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 80
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $1.22 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $2.07 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Air Fryer Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Air Fryer Market Analysis Tools
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences
4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends
4.5. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. Air Fryer Market: Device Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Air Fryer Market: Device Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Manual
5.4. Automatic
Chapter 6. Air Fryer Market: Capacity Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Air Fryer Market: Capacity Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Up to 4 Liters
6.4. 4 Liters to 6 Liters
6.5. 6 Liters to 8 Liters
6.6. Above 8 Liters
Chapter 7. Air Fryer Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Air Fryer Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
7.3. Residential
7.4. Commercial
Chapter 8. Air Fryer Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Segment Dashboard
8.2. Air Fryer Market Share, By Distribution Channel, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
8.3. Online
8.4. Offline
Chapter 9. Air Fryer Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Air Fryer Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
10.2. Company Categorization
10.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
10.4. Company Profiles
Koninklijke Philips SharkNinja Operating Cuisinart. BLACK + DECKER Dash Breville Site. Havells India Ltd. TTK Prestige Ltd. Corelle Brands Tefal
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN28102024004107003653ID1108823807
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.