US Election 2024: Kamala Harris Is A 'Really Bad Actress', Says Hulk Hogan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) At Donald Trump's New York rally, which mostly was just about nonstop on Kamala Harris, professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan took a not-so-subtle jibe at the candidate.

Referencing the Hawk Tuah , Hogan spitted into the microphone to mimic a comedic sound effect, and said,“When I hear Kamala speak... it sounds like a script from with a really, really [spitting sound] bad actress!”

Although Hogan's remark and imitation resonated with the audience, eliciting applause and laughter, it led to a big controversy.

"All of a sudden, she flips, she flops, she spins and turns around and acts like she was going to be the damn hero," Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, said.

"But we all know Trump is the only man that can fix this country today, and with Trump as our commander in chief, peace through strength will fix all of our problems in the Middle East."

The wrestler was opening the rally for Trump, he began with the classic wrestling bravado, proclaiming, "This is the house that Hulkamania built!" He then romanticized body-slamming opponents and roused the crowd of "Trump-a-maniacs." Hogan's speech paid tribute to Trump's "real Americans," portraying the assembled supporters as champions of Trump's vision for America .

Hogan has been in Donald Trump 's corner since he spoke at the Republican National Convention in July.

“You know something, Trump-a-maniacs? I don't see no stinking Nazis in here. I don't see no stinking domestic terrorists in here. The only thing that I see in here are a bunch of hard-working men and women that are real Americans, brother. You know what I hear in my president and our president Donald Trump, he sounds for real, brother,” he declared.

Trump's rally signified a comeback to an iconic NYC venue, attracting a blend of celebrities and vocal supporters who advocated for his political message.