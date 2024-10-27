Peshawar Hosts 'Democratic Dialogue' To Empower Young Women In Civic Leadership

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In collaboration with the Peace and Education Foundation (PEF) and the Culture, Literature, Arts, and Development Organization (CLADO), Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University in Peshawar held a "Democratic Dialogue" at its Alvera Roosevelt Corner. The event aimed to provide students, particularly women, with a to engage in processes and develop leadership skills.

Young women leaders, including Muazama Shahid, Tahira Gulfam, Shafaq Aamir, and Brekhna Khan, participated in the panel discussion alongside students from various university departments, sharing insights and experiences. Project lead Haris Shinwari highlighted the significance of these forums, noting that, despite the absence of political discourse in educational institutions, such platforms play a vital role in fostering democratic values and leadership training.

Shinwari emphasized,“A democratic society cannot be complete without women's participation, and they need more opportunities to engage in the democratic process.”

Also Read: Bannu: SHO Among Two Police Officers Killed in Firing Incident

The event also allowed participants to discuss issues of women's political representation, challenges, and opportunities. Students expressed concerns over the barriers women face in civic spaces and stressed the need for dedicated support and representation in the democratic process.

In her closing remarks, Lecturer Nawiyata Khan from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University encouraged women to be more proactive in the political sphere. She stated,“With half of Pakistan's population comprising women, the political and democratic landscape cannot advance without their active involvement. Women must step forward to claim their rights and contribute meaningfully to the democratic process.”

After the event, certificates were awarded to participants from PEF's Youth Advocates for Democracy and CLADO's Localizing the Democracy projects, two initiatives aimed at promoting inclusive governance in Pakistan.