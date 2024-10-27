Bannu: Two Militants Killed In Police Encounter Checkpoint Clash Leaves Four Dead In Lakki Marwat

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Bannu – Two armed attackers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after terrorists ambushed a van on Pirdal Khel Road within the jurisdiction of the Cantt police station. Sources reported that the SHO and a police team were on patrol when their vehicle came under fire. Fortunately, all officers, including the SHO, remained unharmed during the incident.

The police recovered weapons and explosives used by the assailants in the attack. The deceased were identified as Guldar Ali, alias Asim, from Domail, and Owais, alias Haris, from Wanda Painda Khan. Both individuals were wanted by Bannu Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu Region in connection with terrorism, targeted killings, extortion, and other serious offenses.

This attack comes shortly after a tragic incident in the Jani Khel-Mamti Khel area of Bannu, where two police officers, including an SHO, were killed in a shooting by unknown assailants.

In a separate event in Lakki Marwat, four young men were fatally shot by police after allegedly ignoring a signal at a checkpoint in Bakhmal Ahmedzai the previous night.



Sources revealed that the motorcyclists were en route from Bachkan Ahmedzai to a gathering in Tajori when they reportedly turned their bikes around and fired at officers after being signaled to stop, prompting the police to respond with gunfire.